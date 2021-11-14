Paul Rudd Named the Sexiest Man by People; that’s how he reacted

Before the end of the year, statistical data of the Hollywood stars, from the highest paid actors to those who triumphed in the lockers around the world with his new film projects. Now it was the magazine People the one that surprised by crowning the actor Paul Rudd as the “Sexiest Man Alive” from 2021.

The distinction to Paul Rudd, known for his starring roles in Marvel movies Ant-Man: Ant Man, Welcome to 40 and Clueless (No idea), was announced Tuesday night on the CBS television show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The American actor, comedian and writer says in Friday’s edition of the magazine that some will be surprised by his choice.

“I am aware enough to know that when people find out that they have chosen me for this they will say ‘What?’“, he claimed. “It is not false humility. There are many people who should receive it before me.

But of course, he will not refuse the honor. Jokingly, he pointed out that he hopes the title will help him to be invited to “Those sexy dinners” with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael B. Jordan, all recent winners.

Among those who received the distinction before him are John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum, and David Beckham.

“I imagine I’ll be on a lot more yachts,” Rudd said. “I’m excited to extend my life on yachts. And I’ll probably try to get better at meditation with very soft light. I like to reflect. I think this is going to help me. to be more introverted and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to it. “

This has been the successful career of Paul Rudd

Rudd’s first big role was in Clueless, a 1995 cult classic starring Alicia Silverstone. In addition, he made his mark in comedies such as the movies of The Reporter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Virgin at 40 and Welcome to 40 a sequel to Slightly pregnant.

The actor achieved superstar status with Marvel superhero films including Ant-Man: Ant Man, Captain America: Civil War and VandAvengers: Endgame. In addition, he will star in the next Ghostbusters: The Legacy and will appear next to Will ferrell on the new Apple TV + series The Shrink Next Door, which opens on November 12.

Paul Rudd, 52, said that at first he syour wife was “dumbfounded” when he told her the news. The couple has two children, Jack, 17 years old, and Darby, of 12.

“But it was very sweet,” he said of his wife, Julie, with whom he has been married for 18 years. “TAfter some laughs and surprise, he said ‘Oh, you got it right’. And that was very sweet. He’s probably not telling the truth, but what is he going to say? ”

