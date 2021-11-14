Partial lunar eclipse: why the satellite will look bright red

(Photo: Institute of Astronomy UNAM)

This Friday, November 19 will take place the partial lunar eclipse longest of the 21st century. It will last three and a half hours and will start in the early hours of the morning but also, it will have another peculiarity that will make it a very special event. According to the researcher of the Institute of Astronomy of the UNAM, Julieta Fierro, the terrestrial satellite will acquire a very reddish color that night, for the volcanic activity recorded on the island of La Palma, Spain.

The eclipse can be seen from 03:00 hours and will be visible until 06:30 hours. Although it is expected that the shadow of our planet will cover 97 percent of the satellite’s surface, it does not mean that the Moon will disappear, but rather that it will show a more intense redness, added the renowned scientific popularizer.

During eclipses, he explained, the Moon is “painted” crimson because sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, which works as a lens that projects it on the planet; Although the star sends light of all colors, the dust particles absorb the blue, green and yellow, and only the red one manages to pass, something similar to what happens with sunsets.

The author of The astronomy of Mexico He recalled that these natural events occur when the Earth comes between the satellite and the Sun, in a way that prevents the light from our star from reaching it directly. Although every year there are two eclipses at night and two during the day, their duration varies according to the position of the Moon with respect to the planet and the speed at which it travels.

Fierro Gossman highlighted: “The Moon has a slightly elliptical orbit, like the Earth. These have the characteristic that when they are closer to the main object they move faster and when they are further away they move slowerThey are the famous Kepler laws that tell how the planets move; and the same happens with the satellite ”.

The main difference is this time that the Moon is further from our planet, that is to say, it moves slower and therefore it is estimated that the duration will be approximately three and a half hours: the longest of the century, added the winner of the Kalinga Prize.

It can be observed to a greater or lesser extent in the northern hemisphere of the Earth, so the astronomer recommended looking in the night sky, near the constellation of Orion (better known as the Three Wise Men), the Pleiades, the Luna, which will be more purple than usual due to the constant volcanism that has been recorded during 2021.

What is a partial lunar eclipse

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the natural satellite. The three spheres are seemingly aligned in the sky and then, the Moon crosses the shadow of our planet, which is divided into two parts: the interior, called the umbra, and the external, known as penumbra.

“It turns out that the Earth’s shadow has two components, one component called the umbra, which is the darkest part of the shadow, and another part that is more tenuous, which is called penumbra and which is around. They are like two cones: an internal one, which is the umbra, and an external one, which is the penumbra, ”explains Raúl Mújica, an astronomer at the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE).

During a partial eclipse, the Moon first enters the penumbra, which is the lightest area of ​​the Earth’s shadow, and then part of the lunar disk enters the umbra, which is the darkest area.

“The Moon passes through the umbra but does not enter completely, it only covers a fraction of the disk. So, well, it looks like, let’s say, a bite. You can see a dark part ”, added Dr. Raúl Mújica.

For that reason, this is the most magical phase of a partial eclipse: when that portion of the Moon enters the umbra, it darkens. It then looks reddish in color.

At dawn on November 19, the best time to observe the event will be at 03:03, Central Mexico time. This is because by then, the Moon will have already entered the umbra and part of its disk will have darkened. This phase of the known as the maximum point of the partial eclipse.

“At that moment 97% of the lunar disk it will be covered by the shadow of the Earth. The Moon will be in the direction of the constellation of Taurus, very close to the Pleiades, towards the northwestern part of the celestial sphere ”, informed the INAOE.

This GIF helps us understand what happens during a lunar eclipse. The shadow of the Earth is divided into two components: a narrow, internal and dark, called umbra, and an external, wider and fainter, known as penumbra. During a partial eclipse, the terrestrial satellite enters the penumbra and a part of the disk crosses the umbra, so the sphere is split or bitten (GIF: Jovani Pérez / Infobae México)

The eclipse, phase by phase

So that all Mexicans can follow the astronomical event, the INAOE detailed step by step the phases of the partial eclipse November 19.

If the penumbral part is taken into account, the phenomenon will last six hours and two minutes: from 00:02 in the morning until 06:04 in the morning. Many observers like to watch the entire event, from start to finish, but experts remember that it is not necessary to stay up all night, especially considering that you have to get up early on Friday to go to work.

The recommendation is get up shortly before 03:00 in the morning and look to the sky. Right at 03:03 the most interesting part will begin, the midpoint of the partial eclipse, with the Moon already within the umbra (the darkest cone of the Earth’s shadow). This will be the maximum of the partial eclipse. We leave you here the breakdown of the event, phase by phase, with hours from Mexico City:

* 1st phase, from 00:02 to 01:18: The Moon begins to enter the gloom from the earth.

* 2nd phase, from 01:19 to 03:02: the Moon enters the umbra from the earth. The partial eclipse begins.

* 3rd phase, from 03:03 to 04:47: the Moon continues in the umbra; It is the midpoint of the partial eclipse.

* 4th phase, from 04:47: the moon rises of the umbra from the earth. The partial eclipse ends.

* 5th phase, from 06:04: the Moon comes out of the gloom from the earth.

The phenomenon can be seen with the naked eye, without the need to use professional observation instruments. It will also not be necessary to use protective glasses and as always, it is recommended to follow the show from dark places away from light pollution of the big cities.

According to NASA, in the 21st century we will have 228 lunar eclipses, of which only 57 (25%) will be partial eclipses. There will also be 86 penumbras -not perceptible because the satellite only crosses the penumbra, the faintest area of ​​the earth’s shadow-, and 85 total, also known as “Blood moons”, because in them the pearl-colored disk turns a reddish tone due to the refraction effect.

If on the night of November 19 you cannot escape to a rural and clear area to follow the event, remember that the eclipse will be broadcast live on the Facebook of the National Night of the Stars Committee.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is located between the Sun and the Earth, which blocks sunlight and projects the lunar shadow on the Earth’s surface (Photo: EFE / Sebastiao Moreira / File)



Get ready: solar eclipses in 2023 and 2024

Eclipses are important from the point of view of astronomical history, added Fierro Gossman, because you can tell the shape of an object by looking at the shadow. The way in which the ancients knew that the Earth was round is that its shadow on the Moon is a circle, and thus it was known since the time of the Babylonians that the planet had this shape.

Because for there to be eclipses the Sun, the Earth and the Moon must be aligned, each year two of the Sun and two of the Moon are generated, although the latter usually last hours, the most difficult to appreciate are those that occur in the day, by the intense light of the star.

In Mexico it will be seen an eclipse of the Sun in 2023 that will be appreciated in the Yucatan Peninsula, and in 2024 one more that will go from Mazatlán to Coahuila, the latter will be total and will last only four minutes.

The researcher suggested: “It will last four minutes, it is much more exciting, because the sky darkens, the stars come out, the entire horizon lights up, as if it were a sunset, in addition, it will be in April, so it will not be cloudy and the strip goes from Mazatlán to Coahuila, so it will be good to go see it ”.

