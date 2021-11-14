Paola Pliego looks beautiful in the gym

The Mexican fencer Paola Pliego placeholder image He caused a lot of excitement on social networks by posting a series of photos where he is seen with a very sporty outfit, which caught the attention of all his followers.

Paola Pliego is a high-performance athlete who is always very attached to a very strong training plan to be able to reach the top of all her international competitions. Fencing.

The beautiful fencer had a great response with this last post, since he had more than two thousand likes in a very short time of being up on his official Instagram account.

The beauty of Paola Pliego has been fundamental so that her capacity in her official accounts is increasing every day, among her material we can see photo sessions of the Mexican and on some occasions she uploads images of her competencies.

In her official account, the Mexican fencer has more than 44 thousand followers and little by little she is positioning herself as one of the Aztec athletes with the largest number of followers on her digital platforms.

Paola Pliego captivates hearts with her great beauty. Photo: Instagram Paola Pliego

At Sports field, Paola Pliego has dedicated herself to fencing, a combat sport between two participants who, with the use of special equipment, try to perform movements with a white weapon in three forms, such as saber, sword and foil.

Sports history.

She is originally from Querétaro and has represented Mexico in various international championships. He began to practice the discipline from the age of four and at 12 or 13 he formalized his participation in competitions.

Paola is shown in social networks as a sociable young woman who not only stands out for her travels, but for her skills and constant practices that she shows her community of more than 44 thousand followers on Instagram and more than 15 followers on Twitter.