Pandemic stopped her babysitting job and paid off debts thanks to OnlyFans

Hayley hennessy knows how to take advantage of misfortunes.

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the curvilinear opened her account on OnlyFans And it went so well that he was able to pay off his debts in record time and afford to travel wherever he wanted.

“Obviously the financial aspect is what has given me freedom, but I also choose the hours I work, the content I do and if I want to have a vacation, I don’t need to ask for permission,” he told Daily Star.

“If I need a day off, I can have one or five. If I want to donate to a charity event or pamper my friends for their birthday, now I can. My debts are paid. Freedom is an incredibly underrated value. True freedom is something I hold in high regard. “

The 28-year-old girl opened her OnlyFans account in 2019, but it was until 2020 that she took it more seriously.

“I saw a lot of girls who made the same type of content as me and who were making a lot of money selling access to the uncensored images of the shots, so I thought, what is there to lose!”

Hayley made $ 80,000 a year as a babysitter, which is the amount she managed to earn in just a six-month period once she took the site more seriously.

“I now earn a substantial income, enough to quit my babysitting career and maintain a comfortable lifestyle.”

Gisela Garcia

Reform Agency

