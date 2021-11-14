Orlando Bloom and his words to Katy Perry for her new achievement

With pride Orlando Bloom wrote about his girlfriend, Katy Perry, in social networks after the singer obtained an important recognition.

In detail, the 36-year-old artist was featured on the new magazine cover Variety on your line Power of Women (Power of women) dedicated to highlighting women who have made important contributions.

“Thank you Variety for honoring me with one of your covers.”the singer wrote. “Proud to be able to bring a little attention to my FireWork Foundation and all its colors,” she said of her foundation, for which she was featured in the magazine, which is dedicated to helping minority children.

Given this, the singer’s boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, decided to dedicate a few proud words to him on his social networks.

“It was a privilege to celebrate the power of women last night. I am very proud of you and your huge heart that defends everyone around you. Firework it is the essence of your beautiful and childlike spirit “wrote Orlando Bloom along with a photo of Katy Perry and another together on his Instagram account.

It should be noted that Orlando and Katy started their relationship in 2016 and they got engaged three years later in February 2019. The couple had their first daughter in August 2020, Daisy.

Regarding the foundation Fireworks of Perry, this is intended to “train children from marginalized communities to turn on their inner light through art,” according to the description on social networks. “I’ve always been a very open person, but I definitely believe in equalityKaty Perry has said of her activism.