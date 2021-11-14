Orlando Bloom and his words to Katy Perry for her new achievement

With pride Orlando Bloom wrote about his girlfriend, Katy Perry, in social networks after the singer obtained an important recognition.

In detail, the 36-year-old artist was featured on the new magazine cover Variety on your line Power of Women (Power of women) dedicated to highlighting women who have made important contributions.

“Thank you Variety for honoring me with one of your covers.”the singer wrote. “Proud to be able to bring a little attention to my FireWork Foundation and all its colors,” she said of her foundation, for which she was featured in the magazine, which is dedicated to helping minority children.

Given this, the singer’s boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, decided to dedicate a few proud words to him on his social networks.

