On a route through cinematographic settings

The American Wild West of The dead had a price; the ancient Egypt of Exodus: Gods and Kings; The planet Naboo of Star wars; the Moscow of Doctor Zhivago o King’s Landing, the capital of the seven kingdoms of Game of Thrones they are landscapes that can be visited by traveling a few kilometers. These productions are some of those that make up El fabulós món del cinema, exhibition installed in Tinglado 1 of the Moll de Costa de Tarragona until next December 12 and that shows scenarios of big blockbusters that were shot in Catalonia and the rest of the State.

«The fabulous món del cinema It is the result of two exhibitions. On one side, In the footsteps of our heroes. Sightseeing for the Cinema and Series and on the other, The magic bike, on the evolution of this art from its machines and cameras “, he explains Jaume Palau, curator of the exhibition and author of the photographs.

The curator Jaume Palau. Photo: Pere Ferré



Palau, which calls itself cinematographic archaeologist, has traveled half the world in search of scenes from movies and television series with the aim of spreading and promoting the tourism of the seventh art. «When I was young, those scenarios caught my attention. Today, these natural places are still there to see, despite many years having passed, because sometimes we are talking about films from the 60s and 70s. And this is the message of The fabulous món del cinema“, bill. Palau highlights that there are five legs that make a country attractive to the industry: «the low economic costs, the landscapes, the amount of daylight hours, the political stability and the qualified team of technicians and locators».

The discovery of the territory by the great Hollywood directors dates back to the 1950s, to Pandora and the Flying Dutchman, directed by Albert Lewin, with Ava Gardner and James Mason. «It would be considered the first film to land here and look at the landscapes of the Costa Brava. As a result of there we began to receive other great productions ». Some of them, the mythical Suddenly Last Summer, by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, in 1959; El Cid, by Anthony Mann, in 1961; The Empire of the Sun, by Steven Spielberg, 1987 or, already more current, Perfume. Tom Tykwer’s Story of a Murderer in 2006 or the series Game of Thrones, 2016.

The fall of the Roman Empire. Photo: Pere Ferré



Also, in Tarragona, the exhibition highlights the Far del Fangar, in Deltebre, as the location of Sahara, by Breck Eisner, in 2005. Film based on the homonymous novel by North American author Clive Cussler, starring Matthew McConaughey and Penelope Cruz.

«The great precursor and culprit behind the filming in Spain is Samuel Bronston, producer of Russian origin who established the studios near Madrid», Says the commissioner. That’s where it was filmed The Fall of the Roman Empire, directed by Anthony Mann in 1964, whose sets entered the Guinness Book of Records at that time and which, paradoxically, rose above 55 Days in Beijing, 1963, directed by Nicholas Ray».

In his journey in the footsteps of heroes and villains on the big screen, the commissioner landed in the Bardenas Reales, in Navarra. A semi-desert area that became, among other places, the Kazakhstan of The World is Never Enough, directed by Michael Apted with Pierce Brosnan. “At one point in the film there is an explosion and 007 flees through a hole. Well, I managed to find that hole and even the cables that served to detonate the explosion, “he says.

Photo: Pere Ferré



The Western and Clint Eastwood

Although no one escapes that the films of the Far West correspond to Almería, the curator points out that the Spaghetti western «It was born between the community of Madrid and Catalonia, in Esplugues de Llobregat, where there were some sets of which there is nothing left». And in relation to Almería, he was the director Sergio leone who thought that those landscapes were very similar to the deserts of Arizona, «so he decided to set the The dollar trilogy, which was the one that catapulted Clint Eastwood to success».

Likewise, an important part of the sample includes star autographs like Sofia Loren, Kirk Douglas, Charlton Heston, Harrison Ford or Sean Connery. Too original photographs of the shootings or scale replicas of pieces related to the films such as the sword Tizona, del Cid, the characteristic eastwood poncho, some of the cars used by James Bond, the Indiana Jones whip, as well as film programs of the time and posters of different sizes.

Graduated in Tourism, Jaume Palau is the author of books such as License to travel, Vacation in the Seven Kingdoms or Set Wars.

Replica of the Aston Martin DB5, from the James Bond movies. Photo: Pere Ferré



Ad

Daniel Craig’s Wanderings Through Tamarit

Before retiring as James Bond, the Brit Daniel Craig was in Tarragona filming the advertisement prior to his latest film, ‘No Time to Die’. This is attested by Jaume Palau, the curator of the exhibition at Tinglado 1 in Tarragona. «Daniel Craig has worked mostly in Italy, but I do have to say that he was in Tarragona shooting the commercial for his latest film. The Castle of Tamarit was the location chosen for the part of the beginning of that announcement», He relates. Although there is no image of this spot in the exhibition, in relation to agent 007 it does contain ‘The World Is Never Enough’ and ‘Die Another Day’, with Pierce Brosnan.