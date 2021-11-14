Objective acomplished! With the defeat of Pumas, Cruz Azul Femenil qualified for the Liguilla

Before playing the momentous duel against Xolos de Tijuana, Cruz Azul Femenil received great news: they qualified for the Liguilla thanks to the defeat of Pumas UNAM.

Women’s Blue Cross gave the institution the first great joy of the semester: waiting for the men’s team to play their playoff match against Monterrey, made sure to enter the Fiesta Grande of the Liga MX Femenil thanks to the defeat of Pumas UNAM against Puebla at the Olympic University Stadium.

Although before the day the fact that La Maquina finished outside the top eight was considered an unlikely scenario, the truth is that it had to face the difficult Xolos de Tijuana on the penultimate date and Monterrey in the closing, so two Las del Pedregal’s victories were going to complicate it.

Nevertheless, Ivonne najar he scored the only goal of the match a few minutes from the end in favor of La Franja. Thus, those led by Roberto Pérez secured a place in the next instance before the commitment next Monday at 9:00 p.m. at the Caliente Stadium before those who march in seventh place.

Now, the great objective of Las Cementeras is to achieve the best possible location for the Fiesta Grande: it has the same points as La Jauría, although a worse goal difference, and they are three points behind America, sixth in the general table.