November Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community ratings of various girl groups, using big data collected from October 14 to November 14.

BLACKPINK held its place at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 4,657,273. High-ranking phrases are included in the group’s keyword analysis such as “Jennie,” “Lisa,” and “Billboard,” while the highest-ranking related terms included “enter,” “success,” and “daring.” BLACKPINK’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 75.62 percent positive reactions.

In the meantime, aespa it also maintained its position in second place with a brand reputation index of 3,353,840 for November.

TWICE rose to third place on this month’s rankings with a brand reputation index of 2,886,367, making their score rise 12.28 percent since October.

Girls’ Generation ranked fourth in November with a brand reputation index of 2,352,721, while Red Velvet rounded out the top five with a total score of 1,979,555.

Check out the top 30 groups this month below!

BLACKPINK aespa TWICE Girls’ Generation Red velvet Oh my girl Apink MAMAMOO WJSN LABOUM STAYC Brave girls APRIL fromis_9 LOONA cignature Weeekly Dreamcatcher MOMOLAND ITZY Girl’s day (G) I-DLE f (x) LIGHTSUM Ladies’ Code CLC EXID ELRIS woo ah! HOT ISSUE

Source (1)