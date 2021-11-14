‘No time to die’ – Diario Córdoba

Daniel Craig has been fired with glory and sorrow from his Bond saga. No less than fifteen years marking pectorals under very fine shirts, coming out of the waters like Ursula Andress or that sculpture in motion that was also Halle Berry, asking for the dry martinis of vodka mixed or shaken, depending on the night, while he was in search of love. Some have called this James Bond played by Craig corny because he is always looking for love. Meanwhile, it also punishes other people’s beds; meanwhile, death occupies a place under the parasols, in Pere Gimferrer’s words, next to the beautiful bodies of women who have fallen due to their fatal attraction. But both at Casino Royal and at the end, this Daniel Craig / Bond has been a man not only at the service of his majesty, but also of that pure emotion for romanticism that only Don Juan can feel if he falls in love. What he comes to tell us, throughout the five films of this saga that is now ending, is that there are men in the world and in life for whom love is only custom, while there are a few who have always tried to banish the custom of love. One of those is Bond, James Bond, one of the latest heroes in popular culture who has somehow stayed true to what we expect of him. Perhaps this Bond by Daniel Craig has pushed the limits, playing a tough man who can also be lethal and cynical, although in the end he remains loyal to some principles and the people he loves. However, despite his criticism, he has always remained Bond.

It wasn’t easy at first, before Craig strengthened his chest, shoulders and biceps. There are always many people waiting for the eternal return of Sean Connery, who already had a golden twilight in Never Say Never Again: an aging James, who still has the resources to take away a very young Kim Basinger. But after George Lanzeby’s brevity, Roger Moore’s diamond coolness, Timothy Dalton’s eighties action fit, and Pierce Brosnan’s silver age, Connery couldn’t go back, nor could his old plant be imitated. Its magnetism had stayed inside the Berlin Wall without anyone picking up its fragments. That is why Craig’s James Bond has been something else: a beastly force, a tough way to kill with or without a license, but also a weakness that is very current. Because those who assure that the pandemic will leave us the same when it ends do not know the edges of fragility: only those who expose themselves to love entirely end up being vulnerable, and that is what this James Bond does since, with Eva Green, he showed us that the Vesper is much more than a cocktail, that variety of Dry Martini that now you can order in any bar in the world where they know how to make a Dry Martini. Daniel Craig has been so until the end, after having closed a narrative arc of five films that in this one that we now celebrate, No time to die, the more or less subtle references not only to the previous four, but also to In the service of Her Majesty: the only one who starred in the fleeting George Lanzeby, yes, but also the only one in which James fell in love, married and widowed. This Bond too, like Lanzeby, is a man who suffers and resists, who does not want to lose everything he treasures; a Bond who even discovers, at times, a fatherhood that could perhaps redeem him from his past life, with all those faces lurking in the dark.

Okay, you’re more of a Sean Connery. I dont think is bad. But Daniel Craig has given a vital depth to a character who before barely emerged from the seams of his suit, with all that visceral power of a man that gets lost in the way of a board that he occupies with ease. Daniel Craig’s new / old Bond, without flaunting his gender, has managed to add a fragility that strengthened him as a character, which gave him awareness of loss and abyss, as in the death of Vesper / Eva Green, who has always followed him chasing.

I do not reveal the ending, but it is a typical James Bond closure under celestial fires that blind our eyes. All the news is a collapse of very bad poetry, with mediocrity on the surface repeated closely, and that is why James Bond returns to save us from political correctness, global supply crises, planetary blackouts and a possible return to the planet. of the apes, from which we never started. Today I toast James, for lives that are squeezed to the last drop, without letting them pass.