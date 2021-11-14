no, it’s not ‘Forrest Gump’

Tom Hanks’ film career is one of the most successful ever seen in Hollywood, which is why the American actor is considered one of its great stars, although it is no longer so common to see him on the big screen. He has starred in films of all kinds, with ‘Forrest Gump’ being the one perhaps most fondly remembered by his millions of followers. However, in the last few hours he has shared which his Top-3 movies that he has starred in and has not counted on this.

The actor’s selection

Who knows if in a few years the actor will join this ranking?Finch‘, the new film that takes him back to theaters and that has motivated his recent visit to television, where he has been interviewed by Bil Simmons. In one of the questions, the actor had to choose what are your favorites, something that generated great expectation among the public as well as surprise to see which titles were left out of this selection.

‘The cloud atlas‘ It was the first film that Tom Hanks chose, remembering it as one of the “most magical experiences” of his career. At that time, he shared the screen with great actors such as Hugh Grant, Ben Whishaw, Jim Sturgess or Doona Bae. This film was released in theaters in 2012 and tells a series of stories developed between the past, present and future, all of them with a special relationship.

The other two movies Tom Hanks would stick with are ‘They give the blow‘, released in 1992 with Madonna or Lori Petty in the cast and in which it is told how women’s sports saved baseball from disappearance in the middle of World War II. Of course, the actor’s third film was’Castaway‘, one of the most successful in her career and with which she was nominated for an Oscar, released in 2000.

The great absentees

However, the absences have been what have most attracted the attention of his team. Although it is true that with a career as excellent as Tom Hanks, leaving some in the pipeline is inevitable. ‘Forrest Gump‘He was left out of this list, and it is that although the story of overcoming of this young man whom he played conquered Hollywood, it is not one of the most special for Tom Hanks. Neither is it ‘The terminal’, one of the best films of recent years directed by Steven Spielberg and in which he shared the screen with Catherine Zeta-Jones.