Nine Perfect Strangers: Nicole Kidman’s Spiritual Retreat on TV | TV

The promise is that from Tranquillum one will leave changed. The spiritual retreat invites its guests to leave behind their busy life, day-to-day problems and even their mobile phones and all connection with the outside, to enter a 10-day process in which the guru Masha will guide them to become a new and better person. The path passes by letting yourself be carried away. Nine people arrive at this retreat carrying their corresponding life crises, from the death of a very close family member to work, existential or relationship problems. That is the starting point of the series Nine Perfect Strangers, of which Amazon Prime Video premiered the first three episodes on Friday, with a new chapter every week until the eight that compose it are completed.

Although its beginning is clear, it is not so easy to define a story that goes from drama to black comedy or mystery in a matter of minutes and that seems to seek the bewilderment of the viewer. In a video conference interview on August 6, Nicole Kidman (Honolulu, 54) tries to explain the series she stars in and produces. “It is mystical, fun, emotional, an unclassifiable roller coaster. In fact, I hope that with her we are traveling a new territory. It does not fit into any genre, “says the actress. “You may think it is a thing and then it is not. Even after the first episode you can say, okay, it’s about a wellness retreat that nine people come to and it’s going to be fun, and then it takes a deep twist. It is a story that cannot be defined and I like it that way, because lately a lot of things have been done on television, there are a lot of thrillers, a lot of crime dramas, a lot of comedies… But this is a strange mix of things, and I like that. Of course, I would tell viewers to continue to the end, because I think that if you don’t, you don’t have the full effect, ”Kidman completes.

In another window of the video call, her co-star, Australian actress Asher Keddie, who plays one of the participants in the spiritual retreat, agrees: “The characters’ journeys are expanding, but you don’t have just the journeys of nine strangers. , is much more. The characters are so rich and have so many layers… No one is left behind ”.

Kidman plays Masha, the mysterious guru who runs this retreat and who, of course, also carries her own problems. Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Luke Evans, Regina Hall and Michael Shannon, among others, accompany her in the cast, playing the guests of this kind of center vacation that includes group activities, dynamics to invite its participants to face intimate fears and a diet with special presence of some peculiar shakes.

Asher Keddie and Melissa McCarthy, in the first chapter of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’. Vince Valitutti (Hulu)

Nine Perfect Strangers It could be ascribed to the increasingly popular television subgenre that delves into the miseries of the rich, and that has Succession and Big Little Lies like recent great flag bearers. It is also the subject in which Kidman appears to be specializing in his current television adventure. Oscar winner for The Hours In recent years, it has turned to a small screen that, thanks to the explosion of short series, has facilitated the incorporation of Hollywood stars to its casts. In 2017, Kidman agreed Big Little Lies with the writer and producer David E. Kelley, a union from which four projects have already emerged: the two seasons of Big Little Lies, the thriller The Undoing and the current Nine Perfect Strangers. “I love that David isn’t afraid to go through even slightly crazy territory. I mean, when you think about what more than 20 years ago did Ally mcbeal, which was a huge success in the United States, and how crazy that series was … “, says Kidman about a screenwriter who has been working since the days of Los Angeles law, in the eighties, working in television and who has been responsible for series such as Lawyer, Boston Legal or the aforementioned Ally mcbeal. Today, he lives a new golden age at the controls of titles such as Big Sky, The Mister or Goliath.

Nicole Kidman, in the fourth chapter of the series. Vince Valitutti (Hulu)

The actress also seems to have connected with the novels of Liane Moriarty, author of the books on which they are based so much Big Little Lies like this new production. “It is very interesting, because what you think he is proposing to you in his novels is not what you are getting as a reader. It always includes a kind of fluff, a kind of superficial fairy thread, like treats around the story, and as it gets you hooked. Sometimes it is dark, sometimes it is strong … I love how it can create dissonances. He is very aware of what happens in society and of the different cultural movements ”. “I think the conjunction of David and Liane, the male and female voice together in this way, is really fascinating. They are both very inquisitive and curious and can read and examine people very well, ”Kidman adds.

In her television foray, Nicole Kidman has not settled for starring in the stories, but also works as a producer, as on this occasion. Does that mean that the actress now wants to have more control over the projects she embarks on? “No or yes. It’s just great to be able to say, ‘We’re going to do this,’ and get it done. I love being able to say, ‘Asher Keddie has to play this character.’ I told David E. Kelley, ‘You have to see this woman’s work because it’s great,’ he says of his partner on the video call. “And when you see how it becomes reality… Those things are what I like about being a producer, it’s not so much about yourself. I don’t know how long it will last, but while it lasts, I am very committed to it. Now for example I have a series that is about to start shooting in Hong Kong [Expats] with a director named Lulu Wang, and in the series we have an Indian woman, a Chinese woman, a Korean woman, my husband is played by a Korean-Japanese actor … Being able to decide a cast like that, with unknown actors, is great, it’s the fun part of being a producer ”, the actress concludes.

The other television summer paradise Rich in a dream location in search of forgetting the hustle and bustle of everyday life, they have also been the protagonists of The White Lotus (HBO Spain), the title that has been discovered as the television phenomenon of the summer. Filmed in a Hawaiian vacation resort in the midst of a pandemic, this social satire created by Mike White has achieved that, thanks to the spread of word of mouth, its sixth and final episode has tripled the audience of the first in the United States. Although the story of the guests of an exclusive hotel and the workers of the premises has a closed end, it will be continued with a new story located in another hotel establishment of the same company in another vacation destination and with another group of tourists.

