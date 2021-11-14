Nicole Kidman shows off her natural beauty and joins the braless trend

Australian actress Nicole Kidman he has stolen everyone’s attention by showing himself to life for a new collection of photographs for the magazine Harpers Bazaar, in which simple makeup enhanced her face and also accompanied by a new trend known as braless, in which wearing the annoying bra is a thing of the past, as there is nothing to indicate that she was wearing one.











It seems that this new trend is the favorite of many, because in this 2021Few women still use them, since they feel freer and also have many benefits that help the appearance and improvement of back pain, Do you think this is the reason why the actress is not using them?

In addition to continuing to look beautiful to 54 years, the producer revealed some secrets for her fans in an interview for which that series of photos were taken, where the costumes do not stop impressing anyone, because she looks like a true fairy tale queen, which most caught everyone’s attention, It was his way of expressing himself about his relationship with the press and being in the middle of everyone’s eye, despite being a public figure.

One topic that startled everyone is that he spoke about Tom cruise, the gorgeous Hollywood actor who she was married to for 11 years after meeting in the filming of “Thunder days” and with whom in addition to everything he adopted two children, who are now two independent adults Connor and Isabella and that for a time they decided to live with their father; What he wanted to highlight is that they suffered harassment from the media, they were the center of attention and that made part of their intimate life exposed most of the time.

For these reasons, she confessed that there are things that have changed, due to the life experiences she had in the past, “Maybe I have gotten a little more nervous, but I always try to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way.