New teasers and upcoming Marvel releases

East 12th of November has been the Disney + Day and they are fulfilled two years of the anniversary of the platform from streaming. Disney has taken the opportunity to announce news of the future projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has even given us first glimpses of some in a special video on the platform itself called Special Disney + Day 2021 from Marvel studios.

From InfoliteraryHow do we know that so much information it may turn out a bit overwhelming, we wanted to do a abstract of the Marvel Cinematic Universe projects that are to come, and also those that are not part of the UCM but they adapt marvel content:

Hawk Eye (series, Disney +): this is the closest project and for which we already have a trailer, it will adapt the comics from Hawk Eye and we will meet Kate bishop . The next one opens November 24 at Disney + .

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (film, cinema): after having suffered a final delay, the sequel to Doctor Strange in which we will also see Wanda Maximoff is scheduled to premiere on May 6, 2022 .

Thor: Love and Thunder (film, cinemas): the fourth film of the God of Thunder will hit theaters on July 8, 2022 , and we can see characters like Valkyrie again and the return of Jane foster interpreted by Natalie Portman .

Secret invasion (series, Disney +): is another of the projects that Marvel has planned for 2022, and which is estimated to be a link with The marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel. Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, we can see the first image of Jackson What Nick fury thanks to Disney + Day.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (movie, cinemas): Although it was going to be released next summer, we will finally be able to see the sequel to Black panther on cinemas the next November 11th from 2022 , within a year. The film will pay tribute to Chadwick boseman , who passed away in August 2020.

Ironheart (series, Disney +): Disney + has unveiled the official logo of Ironheart , the series that will tell the story of Riri Williams , still has no date.

confirmed that he will do a series on Wakanda for Disney +, but details and possible dates are not yet known Agatha: House of Harkness (series, Disney +): the series will be a spin-off of Scarlet Witch and Vision centered on the character of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and already has an official logo.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year (series, Disney +): This project has been announced for the first time on Disney + Day, it will be an animated series about Spider-Man, but we do not know more details.

(series, Disney +): Just announced on Disney + Day, it will be a future animated series. X-Men ’97 (series, Disney +): Disney and Marvel have also announced that they will continue the classic 90s animated series about the X-Men in 2023.

Do they seem few to you? It seems we have Marvel studios for a while … and there are still two projects announced for 2023 that we do not know! Dates can change and be late, and Marvel and Disney may announce additions (aftermath of Shang-chi and Eternals, for example), but these are all that we know of at the moment.

We also wanted to make a (smaller) list of the non-MCU Marvel adaptations:

Morbius (film) – Produced by Columbia Pictures, it adapts the comics of the same name and stars Jared Leto. Hit theaters next January 28, 2022 .

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (film): the sequel to the animated film Spider-Man: A New Universe that will arrive in 2022 .

(series): focused on the women’s team and has Gina Prince-Bythewood as producer. Silk (series): Focusing on the character of Cindy Moon known as Silk, Lauren Moon has developed and written the series and filming is expected to begin soon.

So far we can tell you all the projects that are confirmed at the moment of Marvel, both of UCM like Sony. Of course, Marvel fans won’t get bored, and we hope this list has helped you clarify about future projects.