Netflix presents a preview of its Spanish production, Medios

Netflix has presented today a preview of what will be its programming for the coming months. In addition, it has advanced some Spanish projects that are currently in production and development and that make up a diverse offer of genres and formats – with films, series and reality-, and has unveiled new information, announcements and materials for some of its upcoming releases.

Regarding the production of new content, it has been announced:

Series: “The silence”, a thriller created by Aitor Gabilondo (Homeland), founder of Alea Media; and “Smiley” (title pending), an adaptation of the play of the same title by Guillem Clua and produced by Minoría Absoluta.

Non-fiction documentaries: "Who likes my follower?", A new dating show presented by Luján Argüelles, which will also feature the special participation of Jedet, Aroyitt and Jonan Wiergo; and "Where is Marta?", the docuseries directed by Paula Cons that arrives on Netflix on November 5 and analyzes one of the most paradigmatic and unusual criminal cases in our country, twelve years after the disappearance of Marta del Castillo.

Cinema: "Infiesto" (title pending), written and directed by Patxi Amezcua, this film starts on the first day of the state of alarm, when two inspectors are called to a small mining town in the Asturian mountains, where a young woman who had been for months has appeared left for dead. And "Nowhere" (title pending), directed by Albert Pintó, is about Nada, a young pregnant woman who escapes from a country at war hidden in a container aboard a freighter.

In addition, during the presentation it was revealed new information and materials of the following titles: