Netflix presents a preview of its Spanish production, Medios

Netflix has presented today a preview of what will be its programming for the coming months. In addition, it has advanced some Spanish projects that are currently in production and development and that make up a diverse offer of genres and formats – with films, series and reality-, and has unveiled new information, announcements and materials for some of its upcoming releases.
Regarding the production of new content, it has been announced:
- Series: “The silence”, a thriller created by Aitor Gabilondo (Homeland), founder of Alea Media; and “Smiley” (title pending), an adaptation of the play of the same title by Guillem Clua and produced by Minoría Absoluta.
- Non-fiction documentaries: “Who likes my follower?”, A new dating show presented by Luján Argüelles, which will also feature the special participation of Jedet, Aroyitt and Jonan Wiergo; and “Where is Marta?”, the docuseries directed by Paula Cons that arrives on Netflix on November 5 and analyzes one of the most paradigmatic and unusual criminal cases in our country, twelve years after the disappearance of Marta del Castillo.
- Cinema: “Infiesto” (title pending), written and directed by Patxi Amezcua, this film starts on the first day of the state of alarm, when two inspectors are called to a small mining town in the Asturian mountains, where a young woman who had been for months has appeared left for dead. And “Nowhere” (title pending), directed by Albert Pintó, is about Nada, a young pregnant woman who escapes from a country at war hidden in a container aboard a freighter.
In addition, during the presentation it was revealed new information and materials of the following titles:
- Confirmation of the third and last season of “Valeria”, the series based on the novels by Elísabet Benavent and starring Diana Gómez, Silma López, Paula Malia, Teresa Riott and Maxi Iglesias.
- Cast of “Hasta el cielo”, the film adaptation by Daniel Calparsoro. This new series will continue the story of a gang of thieves, who managed to put the Madrid Police Force in check. As in the feature film, the direction will be in charge of Daniel Calparsoro, and Jorge Guerricaechevarría will sign the script for this new fiction that stars Luis Tosar, Asia Ortega, Álvaro Rico, Asia Ortega Leiva Alana Porra, Patricia Vico, Ayax Pedrosa, Dollar Selmouni, Richard Holmes and Carmen Sánchez.
- Main cast of “The Snow Girl”, the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Javier Castillo. The action will move from New York to Malaga, during the Three Kings parade. Milena Smit will be in charge of giving life to the journalist who investigates the disappearance of a girl.
- “Fair: the darkest light” It will be released in January 2022. The thriller created by Agustín Martínez and Carlos Montero, and directed by Jorge Dorado and Carles Torrens stars Carla Campra, Ana Tomeno, Isak Férriz, Marta Nieto, Ángela Cremonte, Patricia López and Ernest Villegas, among others. The first images are already available.
- Renovation of a sixth season of “Elite”.
- Cast and synopsis of “A ciegas” (title pending). A mysterious force has decimated the world’s population, pushing everyone who looks at it to kill themselves. Now, Sebastián and his daughter Anna must set out on their own path to survival through the deserted streets of Barcelona.
- Teaser trailer for “Through My Window”, the film based on the international literary phenomenon written by Ariana Godoy and directed by Marçal Fores, which will hit Netflix on February 4.
- First images of “Mother’s love”, the comedy directed by Paco Caballero, starring Carmen Machi and Quim Gutiérrez, and produced by Morena Films and Lab Cinema, which will arrive on Netflix in spring 2022 and whose cast is completed by Yolanda Ramos and Justina Bustos.