Netflix Movies: Horror Movies That Pay In 2021 | Famous

Horror movies have been around since the beginning of cinema, but the genre has had to reinvent itself to continue captivating audiences.
If you want to spend a terrifying night in the comfort of your home, we show you the best horror movies you can find on Netflix.
After the success he had with his version of the ‘Justice League’, Zack Snyder presented ‘Army of the Dead’, his new zombie movie for Netflix.
Dave Bautista appears as the leader of a team of ex-military men on a mission to enter Las Vegas and recover millions of dollars from a vault beneath the city. All this avoiding the hordes with thousands of hungry zombies.
For critics and some fans, ‘The Conjuring’ is the best horror movie of the past decade. What is a fact is that it catapulted James Wan as one of the best directors in the genre.
It was so popular that it was the beginning of its own franchise, with multiple spin-offs such as ‘The Nun’ or ‘Annabelle’, although so far none of them match it in quality.
‘Zombie Station: Train to Busan’
Korean cinema gave us this film, which moves away from all the conventions of its genre to offer us a fresh story that would mark the beginning of a franchise.
The tight spaces created a feeling of claustrophobia that lasted throughout the film, and the vileness of some of its characters proved that zombies weren’t the only monsters in the story.
Trilogy based on the books by RL Stine. They tell the story of Shadyside, a cursed little town in which a murder spree happens every so often.
All three films are a tribute to the slasher subgenre and have several references to other films, but they manage to stand their ground and tell their own story.
One of the most acclaimed films during the Sundance 2020 festival, it tells the story of two Sudanese refugees who flee to London for a better life.
The bad thing is that with them they took several ghosts, who take over their new home.
A couple of brothers are attracted by the cries for help of a child who seem to come from a huge field, in which they go to rescue him, not knowing that secrets are hidden among the grass that perhaps no one should discover.
Disoriented and scared, they try to escape from the place, but they discover that there is something worse than not being able to get out of the grass: that something finds you first.
One day, without any warning or explanation, people start seeing creatures that force them to commit suicide. The only way to avoid death is to keep your eyes closed until you are sure that these beings, whatever they are, are not around.
Malorie is one of the survivors and together with a boy and a girl, they must escape their home to find a new safe place.
Based on a novel of the same name and directed by Alex Garland (‘Ex Machina’, ’28 Days Later ‘),’ Annihilation ‘is about how Lena (Natalie Portman) joins a mission to rescue her husband from area X, a phenomenon that occurs uncontrollably off the coast of the United States.
In that area, scientists find mutants, as wonderful as they are dangerous, that put their mental health in doubt.