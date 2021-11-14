Netflix has this movie that swept the box office in cinemas; now it is the MOST VIEWED in Mexico | TRAILER

More than a year has passed since the Covid-19 pandemic reached Mexico, and since then, the way people had fun has changed due to confinement. social and the protocols that imply the distancing or even the prohibition of certain activities.

That is why most of the persons agree that during the pandemic and the confinement after the health crisis, they increased the amount of time they spent in front of the television looking for the best content through streaming platforms.

In this sense, people wonder what they can see in the giant of streaming, Netflix, where you can find a wide variety of movies of various themes and genders.

What to see on the streaming giant

Under this panorama in which persons had to go through extensive confinements where fun without leaving home was one of the main searches, platforms such as Netflix have generated large bets.

Either to produce original content, or when buying the rights to reproduce certain films, the truth is that in either case, Netflix makes investments millionaires with the aim of entertaining and providing the best productions to its users.

However, every day, the competence around digital platforms that offer entertainment are on the rise, so now the streaming giant with a red logo makes the biggest investments and brings a film that has been ranked among the most viewed in Mexico.

This is one of the movies that are in the top 10 in Mexico. Photo: Special

We are talking about the film “Transformers: The Last Knight”, which had a premiere in 2017, but is now hosted by the streaming giant, Netflix, which now you can enjoy from the comfort of your home.

This ambitious production of the American science fiction and action genre, which is based on the Transformers toy line; This production is part of the saga of the history of robot cars, thus being the fifth part and the sequel to Transformers: Age of Extinction, of 2014, which was directed by Michael Bay, with Mark Wahlberg and Nicola Peltz reprising their roles from the previous film, along with Josh Duhamel and John Turturro reprising their roles from the first three films.

As expected, the film became the second highest grossing film of the franchise, the first being the animated version of 1986, which raised 605 million dollars around the world.

What is “Transformers: The Last Knight” about?

“Transformers: The Last Knight”, is set at the beginning 1600 years ago, where King Arthur and his knights were about to be defeated after Merlin the magician, asks for help from twelve crew members of a ship whom he previously met .

Subsequently, it is situated in the present time, where after these events, the Transformers are considered fugitive beings and hunted by the TRF (“Transformers Reaction Force”), where Cade Yeager performs in Chicago which is now a zone patrolled by TRF robots.

This is how they show us Yeager in search of rescuing a transformer that has just crashed in the city, however, he dies after showing the human a strange medallion.

Below we show you the trailer of said film production that is in the Top 10 of the most viewed films on the platform, which had a budget of 200 million dollars, and that managed to raise 600 million dollars:

