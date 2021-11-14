NEITHER CRISTIANO NOR ZLATAN WERE SO MUCH ENCOURAGED: The speech that Karim Benzema gave at the age of 17 after joining the Lyon first team

When Karim Benzema He was promoted to Olympique Lyon’s first team when he was just 17 years old. And from day 1 he made it very clear that he was a different player, a boy with unusual confidence and security.

Cláudio Caçapa, a former Brazilian defender, was in the French team just at the arrival of KB9. And, in an interview with ESPN, he revealed that, on the day of his hazing, the current Real Madrid footballer starred in a speech that caused laughter from most of those present.

He stood up and told the attackers that one of them was going to take his post. While other boys, nervous for the moment, can barely string together a sentence, he, without any qualms, warned them that he was coming for the title.

BENZEMA’S SPEECH AFTER RISING TO THE FIRST TEAM OF THE LYON

“When someone came up to the professional team, the boy had to give a speech at dinner or lunch, saying how old he was, where he came from and what he hoped to achieve with the Lyon jersey. Karim got up and said: ‘I came here to take the place of the attackers who are here. I come with dedication, work and commitment to, for sure, take his place (…) If a 17-year-old boy says something like that, you could already know that his career would be brilliant, as it is today ”.

“We laughed a lot at this speech, as it was something unexpected. And look, we had guys like Nilmar, Elber, Wiltord, just great players. For you to arrive like this and send a phrase like that, you have to have a very strong personality. And Benzema has always had it ”.

Karim always stood out for his technical quality, game reading, judgment and forcefulness: “He was always very smart. He used both feet to kick and he knew how to shoot very well. He was always well positioned in the area and he was a killer. The way the ball came to him, it didn’t matter which side, he always knew where the goalkeeper and goal were ”.

“It’s not arrogance if you can hold it”said Muhammad Ali. And, well, Karim held it. Although they did not give him a place in the XI immediately, it did not take long for him to become one of the leaders of Lyon.

While still a teenager he positioned himself as the goal man of the team and, after a couple of courses breaking it in a big way, he ended up being signed by Real Madrid.

Of what he has done in The King of Europe no need to add too much. Everything can be summarized by writing the following: one of the best footballers that the largest club on the planet has had in all its history.

