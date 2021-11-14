NASA will crash a spacecraft into an asteroid to ‘save’ Earth and here you can see it – El Financiero

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) The United States will launch the first defense ship to Earth.

This is the DART mission or double asteroid redirection test, led by NASA and the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.

The objective of the mission is to see a spacecraft crash into an asteroid intentionally to see if it is an effective way to change its course, this in the event that an Earth-threatening asteroid is discovered in the future.

Its target is the near-Earth binary asteroid Didymos and its moon, which pose no threat to Earth.

This mission is scheduled to launch at 10:20 p.m. on November 23, 2021 aboard a rocket Spacex Falcon 9 from the Base of the Vandenberg Space Force in California.

Although NASA said in a statement that the public cannot be invited to the launch, those interested will be able to see it virtually on its website. In addition, a series of questions will be available to obtain your own #PlanetaryDefender badge and certificate.

“NASA’s social event page will open on Wednesday, November 10 and everyone is invited to join by selecting the ‘Attend’ button. Please note that by attending the virtual event, you explicitly accept a set of rules / guidelines and anyone who breaks these rules can be banned from the event page, ”he noted.