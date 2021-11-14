NASA: The Curiosity rover has found previously undetected organic molecules on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover has discovered previously unknown organic molecules on the Red Planet, a breakthrough that could lead to the development of better tools in the search for signature chemical traces of life on other planets.

While the newly found carbon-based compounds do not contain decisive evidence for life on Mars, the study, published Monday in the scientific journal Nature Astronomy, suggests that the technique of the experiment aboard the rover, which does not require drilling into stone, could be an effective method to search for organic molecules in future space exploration missions.

One of the main missions of the Curiosity rover since its landing on Mars in August 2012 has been to search for traces of organic molecules and signs of life in the ancient habitable environments of the red planet in Gale crater.

But just as NASA scientists were preparing to run their “wet chemistry” experiment for the first time to test for the presence of organic molecules in rocks at the base of Mount Sharp on Mars, the rover’s drill broke, putting in doubt the mission.

Next, NASA scientists developed a “wet chemistry lab” rectified system to test organic compounds in some loose sand the rover had collected from the Bagnold dunes of Mars instead of drilling and pulverizing rocks.

This change was critical, according to NASA, as the onboard rover experiment only had nine cups of solvent that could be used only once.

Since any trace of organic compounds on Mars could easily break down when heated, solvents help perform chemical analysis without breaking down molecules into derivatized forms.

From the experiment, the researchers found chemically derivatized benzoic acid and ammonia in the loose sand samples.

The tests also indicated the presence of other molecules, such as phosphoric, phenol, various nitrogen-carrying molecules and “and as yet unidentified high molecular weight compounds.”

“This derivatization experiment on Mars has expanded the inventory of molecules present in Martian samples and has demonstrated a powerful tool to further enable the search for polar organic molecules of biotic or prebiotic relevance,” the scientists noted in the study, led by astrobiologist Maëva Millan of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

After more than a year without the use of the Curiosity Mars rover’s drill, NASA engineers working from Earth finally fixed the tool in 2018, helping to collect more samples of the Martian landscape.

More test results are expected. Work is also underway on a future mission to the Red Planet in 2030 to collect samples from the Curiosity rover.