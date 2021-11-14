Naomi Watts’ most stylish basic look that never fails

There are clothes that never go out of style, and the truth is that those are precisely the essential pieces that we need to create our perfect capsule wardrobe. Some good jeans that flatter you, a classic shirt or ankle bootsI know that they stick with everything and that, in turn, you are comfortable, are some of the examples that we could put. And although the truth is that there are a multitude of other garments that should be a ‘must-have’, these are the really necessary ones and the great and stylish British actress already shows us. Naomi Watts with her latest look which we should all take note of.

At 53 years old, the protagonist of ‘The Impossible’ has left us great looks both on the red carpet and for everyday life. Some styles that have shown us that Naomi has the gift of being perfect wherever she goes and whatever the occasion. But to be honest, if we had to say which are the outfits that we like the most from our celebrities favorites we would say -without doubting it for a second- that these are those who formulate from basic garments so that we can create them too, and more if they combine them with seasonal trends.

Dylan Travis / ABACA

Dylan Travis / ABACA

If we add some of the basic pieces that we all have in the back of our wardrobe plus a few trends of the moment, the result is a look of the most infallible. This is confirmed by Naomi Watts with her latest outfit.

The star only needed to combine her favorite jeans par excellence with a white shirt with transparencies and one black blazer. So easy and simple. Now, if everything is basic to that point, now come the details that make the difference.

We are talking about the stylish ones track sole ankle boots that are so fashionable lately and – how could it be otherwise – the accessories you have chosen. Among which are some fabulous Sunglasses, a gold chain as a matching necklace with rings and bracelets and a bag in nude color. Without a doubt, a very functional (and elegant) look for any occasion.

