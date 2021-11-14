“My love for stories was born inside a ring”

Oprah Winfrey maintains that she sees something of her in Dwayne Johnson. Oprah, for those who do not recognize it immediately, is a kind of mix between Susana Giménez, Rocky and Mother Teresa of Calcutta: the perfect formula when it comes to popular entertainment that was born in the most unlikely place and against everything, and the system , became an icon and redefined, of course, that system. It’s a way of introducing Dwayne Johnson, who, with his movie earnings, is basically Hollywood’s biggest star. But Johnson, famous for his roles in the Fast and Furious saga, the new Jumanji films, and thus the list that has made him the world’s great action hero (with a smile), is more than a star: his name, Whenever possible, he is running for president of the United States, he is an entrepreneur (with investments in the NFL, in his own brand of tequila) and he is, and he knows it, the most unlikely but tenacious representation of the ruined American dream. . And all that, it is, while he has the second most popular account in all of Instagram (with more than 200 million followers) and transmits his fight, his how to get from his worst moment, from having seven dollars and not knowing how to continue in his adolescence, to be an entrepreneur, a star and a cool power plant (and, as he always remarks, sacrifice). Not for nothing, that worst moment founded the name of his production company: Seven Bucks.

Dwayne Johnson is a strange form of cinema: perhaps the most popular but, as he himself has said, it seeks to generate “a happy cinema.” Each step of The Rock, his nickname when a fighter and that he now embraced (he does not deny anything of his past), is thoughtful and wise, lucid: when he defends the happy cinema, he does not do so at the expense of generating a farce, a fight against another cinema. He has filmed with everyone (in his early days he made movies like Southland Tales and Be Cool, two different forms of Hollywood and authors, plus The Scorpion King, an exploitation of his own character in wrestling), and today he plays this, to be part of the most expensive production in Netflix history, alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Tomorrow, who knows?

—What would you say is your first moment to recognize the art of counting and to feel that there is something there, something that may perhaps define your life?

—My answer may surprise a lot of people: I fell in love with the idea of ​​telling a story growing up in the world of professional wrestling. In that wild, crazy world, also predictable and at the same time unexpected, I grew up with my idols, who were going to fight live. The fights at that time lasted 30 to 40 minutes, not five like they last today. I looked at these gladiators, some of them had my blood: my dad and my grandfather were there. They fought. And they were part of this live construction of good versus evil. Obviously, for me, that’s the place where I fell in love with the art of counting. That’s when my warmth begins with the idea of ​​counting in the cinema, in a ring, wherever. But when it came to thinking about the core of that, I fell in love with it: the story told inside a ring. In fact, when I started telling my stories, I was honored that my first steps were in a ring.

—From the ring to your first steps in the cinema, where you worked with names like Richard Kelly (“Southland Tales”) or Barry Sonnenfeld (“Be Cool”), until now, in the most expensive production in the history of Netflix, What do you look for in your characters? Is there a thread, in addition to the labor one, that connects them?

“I think I like it to show everything I’ve done, everything.” I am very proud of what they represented, what they did to me. It’s a job, for sure. But I like that idea of ​​cinema, that the characters start in one way and mutate into another, that they change and that in that change they manage to radiate that to the rest of their world. That they manage to galvanize in their change the possible changes in their nucleus. There is something about that that moves me and that I believe exists in all forms of cinema.

—Besides that you always work in big sagas, how does someone present you with “the greatest film in the history of Netflix”?

“We were having dinner with our producers, Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn, and Rawson Marshall Thunder, the director, is generally not a nervous guy.” Then I realized: he was going to start presenting his idea. The presentation lasted between about 45 minutes and an hour, and in the end, when it revealed a little twist, I calmly got up (I was wearing a baseball cap) and threw my cap across the room, against the wall, and sat down. and I said: “Damn, count on me.” I liked the idea of ​​making an old-school, swashbuckling film. What motivates my character, Agent John Hartley, is catching the thief. He’s great at what he does. I feel like if you have followed my film career over the years, you will have noticed that I have played some characters in the past in this way. They are very good at what they do: track down people, apprehend the bad guys and bring them to justice. And that’s John Hartley. Everyone may or may not have secrets. It may or may not even have a secret. Or two.

—You had a bond with both Gal Gadot (from the “Fast and Furious” saga) and Ryan Reynolds, who is your friend. The film plays a lot with the characters, the icons, created by each of you in the cinema, but improvisation also appears there, or at least that’s how it feels. I mean, comedy appears. How was that worked?

—Personally, I have a general rule of thumb: if I accept a script page by page, word by word, I promise you that I will say on screen as it is on the page. First I do it until I have it, until it is filmed, and then we can play and improvise. The movie you’ll see is pretty much everything Rawson had written, but it always gave us room to play, and I love doing it and improvising. I come from a world of live performances in the wild context of professional wrestling. But particularly for Ryan Reynolds, that is, it’s basically his bread and butter. He’s a brilliant guy, especially when it comes to thinking on the go.

Dance with wonder

“The duo with Gal Gadot is particular, but among the many tributes to the cinema of elegant robbers and stars there is a dance scene between you.” How did that moment happen?

“Gal is a great dancer.” His way of moving is really beautiful, elegant, and I think he is very aware of his lines, and how to make them very attractive in these scenes. The goal that Gal, Director Rawson and I had was to choreograph the dance scene between the two characters to make it sexy and hot. If we can create real sexual tension between the Bishop and the man who is trying to bring her to justice, it is possible to create something very attractive for many people who will be captivated when we start dancing.

—The film intentionally seeks to be a family film disguised as an action movie: there is something about a popular form of cinema that seems to attract you more and more (beyond the fact that your Black Adam is coming, a violent character in the world of superheroes ). How do you live that bond, especially after several families had to be separated for a long time?

—Where the film Red Alert has been shown, in these times, the public laughs out loud and that says something about a film that was filmed during the covid-19 pandemic. I understand that other actors want to make other films, who want to explore their craft. But at least today for me everything that is in the cinema that I do is what I need. I love the idea of ​​cinema as a popular event. With stars, with huge stories. I am lucky that this is my job every day of my life.