Mila Kunis makes a video call with Ellen DeGeneres in shorts

It has been many months now (in Spain we will soon be one year old) of the global health crisis due to Covid-19 with its confinements, restrictions and security measures. That also means a ton of different plans and endless video calls. Because Right now, the safest way to ‘meet’ friends, organize meetings or even celebrate special dates is to do it through a screen.

There are many celebrities who are also doing all their interviews, promotions and interventions on television shows through Zoom, Teams or any other application. Mila Kunis has been one of the last and has left us a glorious moment with which we have felt very identified.

The actress has been on everyone’s lips this week for her funny ad with her husband, fellow actor Ashton Kutcher, during the Super Bowl intermission in which they ‘fought’ over a bag of Cheetos.

This week he has also granted an interview with the Ellen DeGeneres television program by video call. Kunis was shown sitting at home dressed in a basic black sweater and a shirt with ruffles on the sleeves. All very formal and elegant, until Ellen has asked him to get up from the chair.

The two were playing a game and in one of the tests the actress had to show her best dance move (minute 4:00 of the video). At that time he stated with total sincerity that he couldn’t get up because he was wearing shorts for sports and began to dance sitting on the chair.

At that moment the presenter asked what we were all wanting, to get up and show the shorts. “I’m going to get in trouble” he affirmed just before standing up and showing his look in full. “You look so elegant on top, it’s hilarious,” DeGeneres commented.

Mila also talked about how she and her partner are coping with parenthood during the pandemic. And your heartfelt statements represent us too. “I love my children very much, we both love them, but they are like dogs: they can sniff you! They know your scent, they know what room you are hiding in, you can’t get away from them. You just can’t. They’re just there.”

But thanks to their Super Bowl ad, the couple were able to take a break from filming. “I was like, ‘Two days, baby! Two days off! We literally thought,’ yeah, okay, let’s do it. ‘And so we did. And I hate to say it, but we both said,’ Freedom! ‘ “.

