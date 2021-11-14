Mexico vs. Brazil (2-1): chronicle, goals, summary, video and best plays of the duel for Day 2 of the Revelations Cup 2021 | MEXICO

Mexico, with goals from Jonathan Pérez and Marcelo Flores, won 2-0 against Brazil in the duel for the second day of the Revelations Cup 2021. This victory leaves them as leaders of the quadrangular with four units, followed by ‘Canarinha’ with three units.

During the first half of the match, the ‘Tri’ Sub-20 were forced to make an early change as a result of the injury suffered by Isaías Volante. Also, minutes before, the Mexicans had one of the first clear options with a free kick that went over the bar.

After the pressure exerted by Mexico, the first score of the match fell with a powerful left-leg cross shot by current LA Galaxy footballer Jonny Pérez, who gave the first goal cry in Celaya.

However, the Brazilian team leveled the score in the second half with a goal from De Almeida, who only pushed the ball after a shot from his teammate’s Chilean. But, Marcelo Flores, at 64 minutes, was in charge of putting the second goal with a header, which served to sentence the match.

In the final minutes, the South American team tried to find the 2-2, but the ‘Tricolor’ managed to close the match and thus obtain their first victory. Of course, if Mexico wins the next match, it will be crowned champion in the contest organized by the FMF.

In addition, the next match will be very special, as it will face the United States. As we well know, in the match for Day 7 of the Concacaf Qualifiers, the ‘Stars and Stripes’ set won 2-0 against the Mexican National Team, so the youth will seek revenge on date 3 of the Revelations Cup 2021.

Mexico vs. Brazil: relive the incidents of the party

Mexico vs. Brazil: match schedules and channels

Mexico – 6:00 pm – TUDN and BlimTV

Peru – 7:00 pm

Ecuador – 7:00 pm

Colombia – 7:00 pm

Bolivia – 8:00 pm

Venezuela – 8:00 pm

Paraguay – 9:00 pm

Chile – 9:00 pm

Argentina – 9:00 pm

Uruguay – 9:00 pm

Brazil – 9:00 pm

Spain – 1:00 am (Sunday, November 14)

Thinking of building a base to fight to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Mexican Football Federation managed the organization and saw the light of this contest, which also has the presence of Brazil, Colombia and the United States.

In its first presentation, Mexico did not go beyond a goalless draw with Colombia. Against the ‘Cafeteros’, Marcelo Flores, who stands out in the minor divisions of Arsenal of England, had action.

“It was a very difficult game, we knew the capacity and quality of our rival, we rescued zero behind, we had some problems in defense and we were improving. The little work that was had was assimilated well, I rescued the attitude and commitment of the players “, said coach Luis Pérez, after the match.

Likewise, the strategist was encouraged to refer to the element of the ‘Gunners’: “He played a very good game, he participated in areas where we needed him, perhaps that end zone was lacking, to be able to make better decisions; but the commitment he showed to his colleagues and the constant help. At the end of the day, we are happy with his performance ”.

In front will be Brazil, which in its debut in the Revelations Cup beat the United States 4-0, with a hat-trick from Marcos Leonardo, an 18-year-old athlete who is part of the Santos ranks.

“What a good feeling! Every striker dreams of making a hat-trick for the Brazilian team. Today, I am living a dream. I just want to thank my colleagues, because they were the ones who helped me with their passes and deliveries at all times “, said the young scorer after his brilliant performance.

What time and where to see Mexico vs. Brazil for the Revelations Cup?

The youth teams from Mexico and Brazil will meet from 6:00 pm (Peruvian time) and the fans will be able to follow this contest through the TUDN and BlimTV signals.

Receives our newsletter : we will send you the best sports content, as Depor always does.