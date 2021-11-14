Mexico defines the course before the UN

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in his message at the United Nations Organization (UN), called on the international body to fight corruption, to wake up from lethargy and do something for the poor. The president announced that in the coming weeks Mexico will propose the creation of a fund of 1 trillion dollars to guarantee a decent life to 750 million people who live on less than two dollars a day.

At the beginning of his speech he emphasized: “I do not come to speak of security as a synonym of military power or as an argument for the use of force against anyone; instead, my approach is based on what that titan of freedoms postulated, according to Pablo Neruda, who was President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, when the United Nations Organization was created: -the right to a life free of fear and misery, which continues to be the most solid foundation of security for all societies and States -. The main obstacle to the exercise of this right is corruption in all its expressions: transnational powers, opulence and frivolity as ways of life of the elites; the neoliberal model that socializes losses, privatizes profits and encourages the looting of natural resources and the goods of peoples and nations “.

Establishing his commitment by presiding over the United Nations Security Council to energetically address inequality due to the unequal distribution of wealth and the expansion in this globalized world of the phenomenon of corruption.

Upon his return, in the morning with the Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard, a synthesis of the act of the Security Council was offered and announced for next November 18 the realization, in Washington, of the Summit of North American Leaders with the presence of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and the presidents of the United States Joe Biden and from Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as well as the first binational Biden-AMLO meeting: “it is the first face-to-face meeting of President López Obrador with President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau, being the first trilateral meeting at the level of heads of state for five years.” Have to learn.

Sleeping with the enemy

1.- The wedding of the scandal cut short the political career of Santiago Nieto due to recklessness or frivolity. The civil wedding with the PAN electoral councilor Carla Humphrey, former Roberto Gil Zuarth. Held in the emblematic Antigua, Guatemala with multicolored guests: former governors of the PAN and PRI, the current governors of Querétaro and Campeche, the “always alive” Josefina Vázquez Mota dragging the twelve hundred million pesos that Peña Nieto gave her from the public treasury for reduce the problem of national migrants in the American Union, something that never happened or was verified and the complaint “rests on its laurels”, in the limbo of impunity, the now former secretary of tourism of the CDMX accompanied by her husband and the businessman Leopoldo Gou, beneficiary of the 15 million pesos for the Day of the Dead Parade and especially the president of the newspaper El Universal who carried, without declaring, 35 thousand dollars in seven envelopes of five thousand dollars each, for institutional moches? , which were later justified for medical expense purposes in Houston Texas. And the scandal came out of nowhere, in a natural or directed way, by a reckless love affair or by an evil orchestrated plot. Santiago Nieto’s resignation was accepted immediately and Pablo Gómez, an economist from UNAM, a member of the strike committee of ’68, founder of the PRD with Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas and Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, a long-standing member of the Mexican Communist Party, was appointed deputy. federal and senator of the republic. Event that reminds us of the wedding of César Yáñez, López Obrador’s trusted man, with the wealthy Puebla businesswoman Dulce María Silva, at their publicized wedding in HOLA magazine. He remained at the discretion of the position and she achieved a multi-member deputation of consolation.

2.- Manuel Espino, former national leader of the PAN, founding member and top-level advisor of the Yunque, a Chicano version of the far-right Vox de España. Espino expelled by Calderón from the PAN took refuge in the nascent Morena party in 2018 and achieved the ownership of the Federal Protection Service. Now he is formally assigned to Morena to aspire to the governorship of Durango in 2022, where José Ramón Enríquez stands out with a 35 percent advantage for Morena, perhaps to take advantage of the 28 percent undecided. Mario Delgado’s cunning composition in his perverse game of making the movement disappear and promoting a party “more of the same.”

The historian, journalist and writer Pedro Salmerón Sanginés said well: “I reject the affiliation to Morena by Manuel Espino for a fundamental reason: because I reject the factious manner with commissions as such, anti-statutory and in violation of the statutes, ignoring the Secretariat of Organization and the Agreements of the National Council “. Or as John Ackerman reiterated: opportunists like Manuel Espino, Lily Téllez, Germán Martínez or Gaby Cuevas come to the Morena party to betray. We have already learned our lesson. It is time for the movement to promote its own cadres and to apply the statutes that prohibit candidacies such as Espino’s. “Or what Paco Ignacio Taibo II said:” Fuck it. “

Sleeping with the enemy, a 1991 film with Julia Roberts about a failed marriage, Sleeping with the enemy in 2021 with a political party that abandons its bases and ignores its origin as a movement to channel the Mexican political fallacy. AMLO: “If Morena goes bad I will resign from the Party.” It’s that easy. Is it or is not it.

Congratulations to Ricardo Ravelo for his new Book: The highly recommended Political Narco that unravels the collusion of the narco with various levels of government, companies and the media. Read it.