Mexican startup seeks to combat self-diagnosis, self-medication and late detection

The Covid-19 pandemic in the world and in Mexico implied enormous challenges and costs in many ways for the health system, however it left the teaching that the supply of private health sector services can and should be much more efficient to optimize times and quality of patient care, as well as making information on available options more accessible.

Based on this teaching and her extensive career in the health sector, the doctor and businesswoman Francisca Vargas began to create a new platform for months with an initial network of 5,000 health professionals who come to meet an unmet need: to provide guidance and serve as a concierge on the paths to take in the wide and growing field of private health in Mexico.

It is a new type of service that to date does not exist in the market. It is aimed at all those cases in which a person or the family does not have a clear idea about where to go to attend to a health problem and because of this many times they are blindsided that end in a late detection of the condition, being highly expensive for the patient and their families.

It’s about the galena platform First of all, the objective of combating self-diagnosis or self-medication is imposed and reducing the risk of errors by avoiding the long journeys that many people make before reaching the correct diagnosis or with the indicated specialist or the quality and appropriate medical service for their problem.

“This platform is not a simple directory of doctors, like others, but offers personalized options for each need of a patient with specific information based on the medical services in your area, information on the location of the offices and the better hospitals, of specialists; about the type of support they can receive in clinics and hospitals; on the certifications they have because patients do not know who they are coming with or if they have everything in order “.

This was stated by Dr. Francisca Vargas, CEO of Galena, a few days ago at the launch event of this concept by detailing that this initiative starts with that base of more than 5,000 health professionals -which not only includes doctors and specialists, but also nurses, nutritionists, physiotherapists, etc.-, and at the same time in alliance with all the providers of services of the health system since each one has a piece of the chain of medical attention.

In the presentation attended by renowned doctors and executives from the private health sector, the CEO of Galena He explained that the patient may have a personal assistant who will be in charge of coordinating their schedule and following up on each of them. After the appointment, Galena contacts the sick and takes you by the hand at every step: follow up on your appointment or guide you on prescribed medications or tests.

He pointed out that given the existing lack of knowledge about the operation and options offered by the health system in Mexico, patients frequently resort to self-care and self-medication, resulting in delayed or wrong diagnoses, and complications that generate high costs in health and the economy family. Hence the space that comes to occupy the new digital platform in support of the patient to receive timely medical care and locate their needs in order to make the best decisions and save on their health care through a human approach and the use of technologies available to everyone.

Hence, the new platform is an area of ​​opportunity for the patient to have support and personalized advice to reach the best specialist and care, with costs that are adapted to the needs of each person. On this point, the businesswoman explained in an interview that the costs for the patient are 10% of the cost of the medical service obtained, which is accessible considering the risk of taking a wrong path with the consequent complications of a disease not detected in a timely manner. .

Besides, as part of the concept, Galena also helps healthcare professionals establish the connections and advice to run their business, and additionally offers services to companies seeking to keep their staff healthy, physically and mentally, reducing the total cost of insurance for medical expenses and with attention that is adapted to the schedules of the collaborators.

Awards night

In the launch that was broadcast on FacebookLive de Penilunia, Fortuna Magazine, Connecting Docs and Connecting Patients, five actors from the health sector who stood out for their attention were also awarded. during the Covid-19 pandemic and emotional applause was given to all the doctors who were heroes in health care and those who died in battle fighting the virus.

Francisca Vargas was accompanied by her partners, work team and prominent personalities from the business medical world and from health and research professionals, who have extensive experience and national and international recognition.

Right there, the awards were given to actors in the field whose invaluable work was a key element in the care of the pandemic: Dr. Francisco Moreno, head of the Infectious Diseases Service of the ABC Hospital, the QFB Carol Perelman, director of the Garden Weizmann de Ciencias, Dr. Heberto Arboleya, general director of the Temporary Covid19 Citibanamex Unit, Dr. Sandra López-León, specialist in Epidemiology and Genetics and Mr. Daniel Suárez Rodríguez, president of the Spanish Charity Society.

The awards were granted by Galena in alliance with Canacintra, the Business Coordinating Council in its Health Commission, Canifarma, the Mexican Council of Medical Diagnostic Companies, the Mexican Association of Pharmaceutical Research Industries, the Mexican Society of Emergency Medicine, the Mexican Association of Hospitals and the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico.

