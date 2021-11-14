Mexican national team, with streaks of more than two decades without losing vs Canada

Canada is the ‘lucky clover’ for Mexico. Facing the ‘maple leaf’ squad usually pays good dividends to the National Team, who have unbeaten streaks of more than two decades.

The Tricolor will arrive at Edmonton injured after losing undefeated in the Octagonal with USA, so the national squad will try to quickly turn the page and focus on another careful rival in the area of Concacaf.

However, the statistics play sideways Mexico, since 21 years have passed since the Canadians last beat the ‘greens’ in a competition, since in the gold Cup of the year 2000 they managed to prevail with a score of Richard Hastings to seal the comeback at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

As if that weren’t enough, the most recent time Canada managed to assert the locality to defeat the National Team at home was raised 31 years ago, since in the North American Cup of Nations from 1990, when John catliff became the hero by winning by a score of 2-1 to the Mexicans who discounted with a score of Luis Flores.

Another overwhelming fact in favor of the Tricolor is that the ‘Maple Leaf’ squad has not defeated Mexico in an Eliminatory game heading to a world Cup since 1976, that is, 45 years ago.

Since then, 14 matches have been played to advance to a World Cup match, where the balance is seven Aztec triumphs and seven draws, being an extremely favorable balance for the Mexicans.

Now, in the panorama is the most outstanding Canadian squad in recent years with players recognized throughout the world, where Alphonso Davies who plays for Bayern Munich stands out, so the visit to Edmonton will not be easy, but with history playing well. side of Mexico.

