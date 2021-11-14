Mexican National Team will not modify security for claims from fans of ‘Tata’ Martino

Within the Mexican National Team they will not reinforce security on the Tricolor coach, since they indicate that there were some fans in an inconvenient condition

MEXICO.- National Teams of Mexico He took the incident of fans against the national coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino as a manifestation of disagreement by people in an inconvenient condition, so it will not modify the security towards the Argentine strategist.

There were only screams towards ‘Tata’ Martino, the ‘out, out,’ Tata ‘..!’, but at no time did these people have the intention of approaching and much less attacking – commented a close friend of the Mexican team that was at the conference – in relation to what happened at the end of the game that Mexico they lost to the United States 2-0 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

Even a member of the Tricolor points out that the same person who shouted angrily at ‘Tata’ Martino asked her to take a photo with him, something that was ultimately unexpected for everyone inside the Mexican team.

“It was only shouting and nothing more,” added an informant, who added that the situation could not be escalated, apart from the fact that there was security from both the Tri and the stadium itself and it all ended there.

The next rival of the National selection within octagonal towards Qatar 2022 it will be in Canada against its local counterpart. The game will take place on the night of Tuesday 16th of the current month.

Tata martino became the first coach of Mexico who lost three official matches in a row to USA. In addition, the three meetings meant titles and the leadership of the Concacaf tie.