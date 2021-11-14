Mercedes does not understand the FIA ​​and points directly to Red Bull

Mercedes still does not digest the exclusion they suffered in the qualifying session of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix and that forced Hamilton to start from the back of the grid, making it difficult for the rest of the weekend where he already had to face a penalty of five positions for a change in the combustion engine.

Sanction “unwise”

Toto Wolff has not hesitated to publicly point out that common sense was lacking in the FIA, dropping pressure from third parties in the final decision of the stewards, that is, Red Bull, which just on Friday presented a request for clarification on the rear wing of Mercedes.

Red Bull complained about the confidence of the flexibility that the Mercedes rear wing showed in certain situations and that could be seen in different shots of the onboard camera. Something that, although it may be similar, in theory should not be, because where the technical verification failed is in the distance between ‘flaps’, which according to Mercedes officials, was 0.2 millimeters greater than it should.

Toto has stated that the FIA ​​generally warns you of these situations and invites you to change the damaged part. That has been seen on many occasions when several teams lose aletines or even in Mexico, where Red Bull was authorized to fix its rear wing, so it does not understand that instead of allowing them to repair the part, they have excluded it knowing that the part original is legal.

What Toto does not comment on is that unlike other occasions where it is allowed to replace parts in a closed park, such as a flat bottom damaged by a piano, is that these parts do pass the checks, which is precisely what the rear wing did not do. by Lewis Hamilton. Although the FIA ​​highlighted in its statement that it did not perceive bad faith on the part of Mercedes, the fact that the measures were met in static and it was by exerting the necessary force when the wing showed some flexibility, raised doubts as to whether the German team was going too on the edge.

Be that as it may, Toto Wolff has lashed out at the supposed gentlemen’s agreement, stating that it clearly doesn’t exist because there are no gentlemen in Formula 1. He has also stated that from now on they will be more aware of what things are authorized to change or not.

Common enemy

Wolff intervened again on Lewis Hamilton’s radio, this time, waiting until the end of the race, congratulating the British for his work and saying “screw them all”, showing that Mercedes has found an enemy of those who usually serve as a great motivator for the whole team.

