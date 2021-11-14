meet the cast of Dwayne Johnson’s movie on Netflix

Weekend of premieres for Netflix what now brings us Red alert (Red Notice), a new action movie starring Dwayne johnson, “The rock”.

In addition to Dwayne johnson, this movie of Netflix count with one cast full of stars, so if you have nothing to see this weekend, here we tell you what is it about and we introduce you to distribution.

What is Red Alert about?

Red alert, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, tells the story of John Hartley, an FBI agent whose mission is to capture the world’s most wanted art thief.

To achieve his mission, Hartley must team up with one of the most famous art criminals in history, with whom he will search the world for the elusive thief.

Meet the cast of Red Alert

Dwayne Johnson as John Hartley

Hartley is the most qualified agent in the FBI and is the one to call when a high-profile case needs to be solved.

Ryan Reynolds as Nolan Booth

Before collaborating with the authorities, Booth gained a reputation as the world’s most notorious art thief.

Gal Gadot is the Bishop

Following Booth’s retirement, The Bishop took his place as the world’s most wanted art thief.

Ritu Arya as Inspector Urvashi Das

The Umbrella Academy star once again joined Netflix to be part of one of its original productions.

Chris Diamantopoulos as Sotto Voce

Diamantopoulos went on to win an Emmy Award for his performance as Mickey Mouse. one of the bad guys in the movie.