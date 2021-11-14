Meet Sylvester Stallone’s luxurious mansion that no one wants to buy because of its high cost

Sylvester Stallone is a renowned American actor, screenwriter, producer and director who stands out in Hollywood. The actor’s fame is due to the fact that he has given life to two iconic characters in film history: Rocky Balboa, an unknown boxer from Philadelphia who, against all odds, became a champion; and John Rambo, a tormented ex-green beret veteran of the Vietnam War, specializing in guerilla, survival and combat.

The movie “Rocky” earned him Stallone three Oscar nominations, in the category of “Best Actor”, “Best Film” and “Best Screenplay”. In addition, in 2016, the actor won the Golden Globe as “Best Supporting Actor” for the role of Rocky Balboa in the spin-off of the saga, “Creed.” Maybe fame went to his head Sylvester since he cannot find who wants to buy his immense mansion because of the exuberant sum that he asks for it.

The imposing property of Sylvester Stallone, which is located in Beverly Park, was released for sale, for the first time last January, for a whopping $ 130 million. Despite the lack of interested in the Mansion led the actor to lower the price a bit. Thus, in February the house was sold for $ 110 million and in May for $ 85 million. However despite the great discount Sylvester you haven’t found a buyer yet.

According to the TMZ portal, Stallone He decided to keep the price of his mansion at $ 85 million because the real estate market in the area is more active at the moment. On this TMZ stated: “The real estate market in SoCal is hotter than ever, and houses in gated communities are priced very high. So this time… it’s a very good bet that someone buys it. “

Image: MDZ

The actor’s property was built by him in 1994 together with the architect Edward Granzbach. The Mansion from Sylvester Stallone It has a Mediterranean style, has an area of ​​21,000 square feet and is situated on a lot that borders the 3.5 acres. Among the comforts of the house are: eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a large kitchen. In addition, the home has its own cinema room, a games room, a bar, a library and an office. On the other hand to the outside the property includes a guest house, extensive green areas with a mini golf course, terraces and a large outdoor pool with spa area.



