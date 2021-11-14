Matt Damon: Matt Damon Says Superheroes and Streaming Are Ruining Cinema | Present

The star of Hollywood who has participated in countless productions, Matt Damon It seems that he does not entirely agree that the entertainment industry is changing, as he revealed that he believes that streaming and the superhero movies are ruining the Cinema industry.

It was during a recent interview with The Sunday Times that Matt, who has been absent from the superhero franchises since their inception, lamented the decline in sales of home videos in the face of rising streaming options, leading studios to make films with a more attractive “international”, thus giving rise to the phenomenon of Superheros.







“He made the most profitable movie, one that could travel all over the world. And if you want a movie to travel and play big, you want the least amount of cultural confusion. So there is the rise of the superhero movie, right? They are easy for everyone. You know who the good guy is, who the bad guy is. They fight three times and the person willingly wins twice “commented the actor.

But Damon, able to interpret a wide range of characters in various genres, he is not the only one who disagrees, as there is a list of acclaimed filmmakers and popular people who have been criticizing both the superhero genre as the domain of streaming services.

It is not a lie that the hollywood cinema has begun to change in a way never seen before, since the arrival of Hombre de Hierro In 2008, the superhero movie genre made its first real claim to box office supremacy, ushering in movies from big budget and loaded with special effects that drove audiences around the world crazy.

Matt also gave his position regarding the context that cinema lives right now, since what represented a great project for his generation, means little for the young people of today: “The way they look is different than we did. How can you watch a movie if you are texting? As someone who does these things, I can’t say that I love it. Movies as we know them are not going to be a thing in our children’s lives. And that makes me sad”.

Fans raise their voices

Before the actor’s position, thousands of followers of the superheroes rose up against the actor, ensuring that the position of Matt Damon about the current state of cinema comes from someone who simply does not want to acknowledge that times change.

why is matt Damon complaining about superhero movies, the man was literally in thor ragnarok and that’s the last film of his i can name – bennet / matt 🦖 (@MLMMURDOCK) August 1, 2021