Matt Damon and the return of ‘GI Joe Team’ liven up the billboard

The new movie of Matt Damon, inspired by the case Amanda knox, and the return of the ‘GI Joe Team’ with ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin’ are some of the proposals on the movie billboard this weekend.

A worried father

After passing through the Cannes Festival, it reaches Spanish theaters’Question of blood‘, a thriller with Matt Damon, who plays Bill, an oil industry worker who travels to the French city of Marseille to see his daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin), who is serving time for a murder that he claims not to have committed. There he meets Virginie (Camille Cottin) and her little daughter Maya (Lilou Siauvaud). The film is inspired by the case of the American Amanda Knox, accused and later acquitted of the murder of the British Meredith Kercher in 2007 in Perugia (Italy). The film is directed by Tom McCarthy, who won the Oscar for best screenplay for ‘Spotlight’ (2015).

What’s new about the ‘GI Joe Team’

Directed by Robert Schwentke starring Henry Golding (‘Crazy Rich Asians’), ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin’ is a derivative film or ‘spin off’ that focuses on the story of the origins of Snake Eyes, the silent ninja always dressed in black and whose face is unknown, and how he ends up becoming a member of the Arashikage clan. The film marks the Hollywood debut of the Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó (‘The paper house’), who plays La Baronesa.

Ode to vitality

Directed by the Oscar winner Istvan Szabo, the most international Hungarian filmmaker, ‘The doctor from Budapest ‘ tells the story of Ivan (Klaus Maria Brandauer, the mythical Baron Hans Blixen from “Out of Africa”), a cardiologist who is retired, but feels lost without his job. In the absence of a life plan, he returns to his hometown on the banks of the Danube to work as a family doctor, just as his father did years ago. There he reconnects with his past, with old friends and acquaintances, and begins to earn the respect of his neighbors, until a secret of his past comes to light that will confront him with the closure of the community.

The chameleon healer

The Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland presents Charlatan, a film starring Ivan Trojan that follows the amazing life of Jan Mikolášek, a Czech healer who was imprisoned during the communist regime. This man, who learned all about plants and their healing properties and who diagnosed diseases through urine, became a celebrity in the 1930s among rich and poor. Served both Germans during the Nazi occupation and communist officers after the war

Escape death

Arrives ‘Escape Room 2: You’re dying to get out‘, the second part of the film that talked about one of the most popular games of recent years in big cities, the escape rooms. The basis of the film: the last to leave the room will die. In this second part, Zoey and Ben have turned out to be the only survivors of the Machiavellian game launched by the Minos company. However, the danger is not over for them.

Horsemen of justice

In a brilliant year for Danish cinema internationally, comes’Horsemen of justice‘, a daring and eccentric thriller loaded with dark humor created and directed by Anders Thomas Jensen and starring Mads mikkelsen, main character of the Oscar-winning “Another Round”. The actor is Markus, a military man who must return home with his teenage daughter, Mathilde (Andrea Heick Gadeberg), after his wife has died in a train accident. Willing to turn the page and bury his pain without getting over it, Markus meets Otto (Nikolaj Lie Kaas), an expert in mathematics and also a passenger on the wrecked train, who is convinced that someone is behind everything.

A second chance

Directed by the Kosovar filmmaker More Raça, ‘Andromeda Galaxy’ tells the story of Shpëtim, a 52-year-old mechanic who has been unemployed for a long time. His wife has died and his daughter Zana has to live in an orphanage. Faced with this situation, he rents a caravan in the hope of finding a better life for himself and his daughter.

What’s new from Evangelion

Amazon Prime Video debuts ‘EVANGELION: 3.0 + 1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME’, the fourth and final chapter of the new film version of Evangelion. The anime film, the highest grossing in the franchise created by Hideaki Anno and the most viewed in Japanese theaters in 2021, is directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, Katsuichi Nakayam and Mahiro Maeda, as well as legendary creator, screenwriter, and director Hideaki Anno (Shin Godzilla).

A desperate escape

Starring John David Washington and Alicia Vikander as the lead couple, it comes to Netflix ‘Beckett, a ‘thriller’ directed by filmmaker Ferdinando Cito Filomarinony and produced by Luca Guadagnino. A wedding couple is about to spend an idyllic vacation in Athens (Greece). However, shortly after arriving in the Greek capital they end up involved in a violent and ruthless conspiracy. Everything that both protagonists must go through will bring them painful and terrible consequences that are difficult to change.