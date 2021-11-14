Mark Wahlberg and his best exercise for a flat and marked abdomen

Mark Wahlberg He is already 50 years old, but for him that does not mean anything, it does not mean that he is going to stop trying, working hard and getting up at dawn to start one of the hardest routines in Hollywood.

Part of the work of Mark Wahlberg It’s looking good and being in good shape so that you can keep making the movies you love and he takes it to a very “interesting” extreme to show that when it comes to fitness, age is just a number and you should never let it be. become an obstacle.

Since I was a teenage rapper (called Marky Mark), the protagonist of Ted and shooter He has been following a brutal training routine and a healthy diet that allows him to maintain the weight and muscle mass that characterize him, and among all that he has different exercises that are very effective and that can also be done anywhere (so that you don’t There is an excuse to be active wherever you are, or so you can imitate it yourself).

According to the actor, his favorite exercises are the high intensity ones, as these keep the body burning calories even for a few hours after finishing the workout, and the best part is that, as Will Smith, The Rock, Chris Hemsworth and all the muscular men in the movie industry, he often shares his favorite workouts and exercises so that his fans and followers can get an idea of ​​what it takes to have a body marked for life.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg and his exercise for the abdomen

Of course this actor train in a gym and he uses all the equipment and weights that are available, accompanied by a personal trainer who takes care that he does not lose his form, intensity and concentration, but also performs some exercises that can be carried out at home and that do not need equipment so professional or so expensive.