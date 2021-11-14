Mark Wahlberg and his 4 workouts for strong shoulders and arms

Mark Wahlberg He is an actor, businessman, millionaire, and fitness guru from whom everyone can learn important lessons to burn fat, gain strength, and build well-defined muscles.

Maybe no one wants (or needs) to get up in the morning to exercise, but that’s not exactly necessary. Mark Wahlberg He does it with his brutal routine because it’s so extreme, but that doesn’t change the fact that his infallible workout routines can be done on a more normal schedule to get the best results.

At 50, the actor from Ted He still has one of the most impressive bodies in Hollywood and that has nothing to do with photoshop or special effects, but because he has worked with the best trainers in the world to develop all kinds of routines and exercises that help him stay in good shape It is already destroying the myth that there is a “certain age” in which it is almost impossible to have large, defined muscles.

Wahlberg, like many other men today, they are putting a twist on the famous “daddy body”, proving that there is no age to get fit and that you can achieve any goal if you have the right tools, such as an efficient routine that does not require hours of your time to be able to do it.

The actor (who has the best abs workout) started to weightlifting in the 80s, but with the passage of time he found that there are exercises and techniques that produce better results, not only to look good, but to feel good and to be able to stay young and active for much longer.

Mark Wahlberg’s 4-Workout Routine for Arms and Shoulders

Believe it or not, it is not about doing thousands of repetitions of the same exercise all day, but about engaging each muscle of the upper body to do a more complete work and from different angles, which also allows you to have a good time recovery and avoid burnout or injury.