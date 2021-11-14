Mario Bros or Garfield? This could be Chris Pratt’s best role

Chris Pratt was just cast to be the voice of Mario Bros and Garfield, and of both characters the one that suits him best is the one with the orange cat.

After rising to fame with his Andy Dwyer character in Parks and Recreations‘, Chris Pratt, jumped to the list of the most hired in films like Guardians of the Galaxy‘, ‘The Lego Movie’ and the protagonist in the trilogy of ‘Jurassic World’.

However, Pratt returns to give his voice to animated characters, first Garfield, from Sony Pictures and the second to Mario bros in the Nintendo film that will be released in 2022. And of the two characters, the one that makes the most sense for his voice is Garfield, since the character’s grumpy and sarcastic tone would be easier to imitate. Instead, Mario’s Italian accent and expressions are a bit out of his comfort zone, as his voice is more neutral, yet just as cheerful as in ‘Onward’ and ‘The Lego Movie‘.

As has been mentioned in several places, Mario has a Brooklyn origin, so it could be an Italian-American Mario and not just Italian, and if that’s the case, the different origin of the character could better fit with the actor who lends his voice. .

However, that Chris Pratt is the voice of Mario Bros and Garfield, not to everyone’s liking. The controversy that the character’s profile is not being complied with, in the specific case of Mario, has given rise to talk. Added to this, the lack of respect for specialized voice actors in favor of Hollywood stars is not helping the cause either. In the end, only Chris Pratt’s performance will be able to tell if his work is enough to silence the negatives.