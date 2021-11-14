Marcelo Flores to the Senior National Team? Luis Pérez responds

The goal of Marcelo Flores with which Mexico U-20 won 2-1 to Brazil in the Revelations Cup it caused the fans, disappointed with the performance of the Aztec Team yesterday against the United States, asked the young Arsenal striker for the senior team on social media.

Luis Pérez, who guides the group with an age limit, was questioned after the victory over the Cariocas and, without being blunt, talked about his ward with the number ’10’.

“We all know the quality and ability of Marcelo, I think there is a process here in the National Team and hopefully they can take all the habits, principles and values. I hope that very soon, not only Marcelo, but many of them, may be in the senior team, “he said.

For Mexico, the positive results against the Brazilians they have increased in recent times; however, the helmsman takes it in stride.

Regarding the objective that has been set for these duels and the subsequent competitions, Pérez was transparent in your prints.

“Very proud of the team, a real team was seen, I think that in operation we did very well. We knew we had a great rival and the youngsters had a great match, with the possession of the ball we did them a lot of damage, we took the ball from them and it is not easy to do it with a team like Brazil. They took that responsibility, that commitment and it worked. That effort was reflected in the victory “, he pointed.

“We knew that these games are very important for the youth’s training, it is very good for us for individual and collective growth. We want to close the tournament well, close the year well and of course our goal is to have a good tie in 2022”, the strategist stoked.

You may also be interested in: We want to win the Revelations Cup: Bryan González



The Stars and Stripes team represents the next challenge and, as far as it can be seen, the continuation of a strident rivalry.

“Firm steps are still being taken and it would be very important be able to end up winning. There will be a very difficult opponent in front, but we are going to work these days on recovery and thinking fully of the United States ”, The former footballer also pointed out.

“With the United States, it will be a very interesting game, they have come from less to more and it is a game that we will have to work on from start to finish. Today, try to rest well, to be able to arrive well on Tuesday, ”Pérez concluded.