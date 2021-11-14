Mank is the most nominated Netflix film for the Oscars 2021

‘Mank’ is the next bet of Netflix to position itself as one of the best drama films of recent years in which we will see Lily Collins and Amanda seyfried in the leading roles. The address is the responsibility of the director David Fincher. It is an unmissable film for both the story, the direction and the actors that you should put on your radar if you are a movie lover.

Lily Collins, his life, his career in the cinema and his most iconic looks, have highlighted at an early age and his most recent project ‘Emily in Paris’ He has put her in the crosshairs. However, this other Lilly Collins movie on Netflix deserves our full attention and these are some of the reasons. The work of the American producer We have seen it before in productions such as ‘Mindhunter’, ‘House of Cards’ and ‘Death and Robots’, and it debuts for the first time with a film that will not have a conventional release in theaters but will have millions of views instantaneously by all five continents.

And as in other productions of David Fincher, the Mank movie has a cast of big stars like Gary Oldman, Arliss Howard, Sam Troughton, Tom Pelphrey, Tom Burke, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton and Joseph Cross.

Amanda Seyfried will play artist Marion Davies in Mank. Courtesy.

What is Mank about?

Located in the Hollywood From the 1930s, this is a black and white film that tells the creative process of the screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) at the moment in which he is writing the script of the story of ‘Citizen Kane’, of which he was a co-writer with Orson Welles, considered by some experts as the best film in history. At the same time we will also discover parts of the processes of that filming and the frustrations that exist for a creator when developing a project like this.

This story that began shooting in November 2019 in Los Angeles reveals the life of Herman Mankiewicz, a critic and journalist recruited in the 1920s to work in Hollywood. His work shone in different classics like ‘The Wizard of Oz’, ‘Pride of the Yankees’ and ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’, but it was this story that we will see, that of the work of ‘Citizen Kane’, which caused great controversy in his time and where the journalist accused Orson Welles of grabbing the spotlight and even trying to pay you for being the sole author of the piece.