Manchester City oppose sale of Raheem Sterling

Mazazo for Xavi’s plans. Of course, Manchester City is not going to weaken its squad in the middle of the course, with the citizen being candidates to win both the Premier League how to compete to the end for the Champions League, a trophy they reached the final last season.

In recent weeks, Raheem Sterling has dropped his position of trying a new adventure outside of the Etihad Stadium after losing prominence at Manchester City. And it is that, after the arrival of Jack Grealish, the winger born in Kingston has seen his presence in the team decimated.

Arsenal and FC Barcelona will have to wait

With less than 18 months remaining on the footballer’s contract skyblue, It seems reasonable that the City put it on the market. But it will not be in this winter, as he points out ESPN. Pep Guardiola does not want to get rid of an important asset for the squad – second all-time top scorer – and wants a team with depth.

The English press, led by Subway recently pointed out that Sterling might go out in exchange for a few € 50 MNot a negligible quantity considering the age (26 years) and the quality that the British treasures. FC Barcelona and Arsenal, the main stakeholders, will have to wait until the summer transfer window.