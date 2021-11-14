Making electric cars is more polluting

This week, COP26 was held, an event that brings together nations to discuss and negotiate the problems that affect climate change. At this convention, some automotive brands spoke out for reducing polluting emissions from their industry.

Prior to the event, the automotive industry has been in the public eye with the ecological laws that many countries have raised regarding the pollution that cars have generated for a long time. As an emergent plan, Massive car electrification is underway by 2040, sparking both positive and negative debates by some.

The Volvo car brand will sign the Glasgow Declaration on the reduction of zero-emission polluting cars. Likewise, they carried out their own study in which they compared their EV models with those of gasoline, noting that electric cars generate 70% more CO2 than an internal combustion engine car during manufacture.

Experts have suggested that electric cars are the immediate solution, however, Volvo mentions that the process to manufacture its C40 SUV-coupe generates 70% more emissions than its XC40 counterpart with an internal combustion engine.

Both models pollute

With this study, carbon dioxide pollutants are indicated, but not other factors that are equal to or greater pollutants. A clear example is the manufacture of batteries that extract minerals and earth from natural areas, whose process is not very ecological.