Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray generate interest in the Dodgers

The Angels dodgers are logged into the pitchers’ services Luis Castillo and Sonny gray of the Cincinnati Reds in the MLB.After the Cincinnati Reds reported that their starting pitchers are available for trade, some teams have expressed interest in putting together a trade before the start of the 2022 MLB season.

It is the Dominican Luis Castillo who is once an all-star throughout his career, has one of the best arms in the majors and not to mention his change, the Dodgers know his potential because they have also been a victim of his talent .

Castillo had a terrible start to the 2021 season, however, in the second half he managed to regain his throne with brilliant starts, which with a little more offensive support like the one that the Angeles Dodgers would give him would become one of the leaders of victories And not one of the loss leaders like in MLB 2021, with a total of 18.

Castillo is a free agent at the end of the 2023 season, his contract does not expire in all this and his rent would not be for months or one season, but two, so his value increases without a doubt, now is when the Reds of Cincinnati should take advantage.

Status

6’2 tall

200 pounds

28 years

1 time all-star

5 years in the majors

Numbers in 2021

8 wins, 16 losses, 3.98 ERA, 192 K, 187 innings, he had a hair-raising first half but managed to vindicate himself in the second.

While veteran Sonny Gray has already played in poor and big venues, from the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds, he has been a 3-time all-star and has experience in the playoffs.

Gray was down playing for the New York Yankees, however when he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds he managed to be what he was before with the Oakland Athletics.