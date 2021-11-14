Lose your life for a photo? Selfie deaths are already a public health problem

A man takes a selfie of a large amount of toxic industrial waste accumulating on the banks of the polluted Yamuna River in New Delhi. India. (Photo by Biplov Bhuyan / Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Selfies are so incorporated into our lives that Royal Spanish Academy He added it to the vocabulary of the language in 2018 to refer to the photographs one takes of oneself. But experts have noted that his abuse has turned the seemingly harmless act into a global public health problem.

The iO Foundation, an organization dedicated to the study of global health, infectious, tropical and traveler diseases, revealed that Between January 2008 and July 2021, at least 379 people died while taking a selfie somewhere in the world. That means, every 13 days a healthy person dies while taking a picture.

The worrying thing is that when you take a closer look at the latest data, the trend accelerates. Neither travel restrictions nor confinements due to the coronavirus have stopped the momentum of people who want to take their pictures in dangerous places. In the first six months of 2021, 33 people died, one per week, in the futile act of capturing a moment with a mobile.

“It is an emerging problem that, due to the dimensions it has acquired, can already be considered public health”, says the president of the iO Foundation, Manuel Linares Rufo.

Those under the age of 25 are the ones who take the worst of it because they are the most prone to taking risks. 41% of deaths occur in boys up to 19 years old and 37% in their twenties. The average age of the deceased is 24.4 years, while men have also led the way in this fateful statistic against women with a ratio of three to two.

Invent a reality so that they love me

Liliana Arroyo, An expert in Innovation and Social Impact, she has studied the social dynamics of self-portraits in the book “You are not your selfie” and assured that “what we show on social networks is a representation of what we want to be”.

To reach this conclusion, the sociologist interviewed young people between 18 and 30 years old, coincidentally those who died the most according to the iO Foundation study, and found that the boys have more than one Instagram account. The first account aims to attract more followers and get more likes. It is in that account, followed mainly by strangers, that they post that “perfect” selfie that often leads them to commit recklessness, and which is called “Posture”.

On the second Instagram account, young people only accept their closest friends. And there they usually show other angles of that idealized image that they hung in the first account, where they are more vulnerable and real.

Arroyo says we take selfies for many reasons. Sometimes we do it because of boredom, to distract ourselves from emotional distress, or because we actually feel good. And since we are eager for contact, after posting we focus on the reactions of our followers.

“Therefore, to say that we are a selfie is to reduce this reality that is digital and analog at the same time and has to do with the need to be, to have an identity, and to belong, that is, that others see us, welcome us and that we can participate in communities in which we feel represented and welcomed, ”said the social scientist.

Beware of heights

We must return to the findings of the iO Foundation research to alert where we must be more careful when taking out the mobile to immortalize a moment and not turn it into a mortal instant.

Jose Manuel Ramos, researcher of the Miguel Hernández University of Elche who coordinated the study, revealed that the leading cause of death from selfies is falls (216 cases). Then come accidents with means of transportation (123), drowning (66), firearms and electrocutions (24 each) and injuries received when photographing with wild animals (17).

The analysis was carried out with an epidemiological intelligence tool that tracks all the information published on these events in English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese and Italian.

The 10 countries with the most deaths recorded by selfies

India: 100 deaths United States: 39 deaths Russia: 32 deaths Pakistan: 21 deaths Brazil: 17 deaths Spain: 15 deaths Australia: 15 deaths Indonesia: 12 deaths Mexico: 10 deaths Bolivia: 7 deaths

The 10 most dangerous places to take selfies

Niagara Falls (United States and Canada) Glen Canyon (United States) The Charco del Burro (Colombia) Penha Beach (Brazil) Miango waterfall (Kenya) The Ural Mountains (Russia) The Taj Mahal (India) The Doodhpathri Valley (India) Nusa Lembongan Island (Indonesia) Langkawi Archipelago (Malaysia)

Is selfitis a mental illness?

We already know that the obsession to take selfies can lead us to death, but some say that in some people it is a psychopathological disorder that needs psychiatric attention.

The social psychologist Xavier Molina denied that American Psychiatric Association classified the obsession to take pictures of oneself as a disorder and that there is not yet a disease called selfitis.

However, a young person who spends hours taking forums to display on social media may have poor self-esteem and need to be accepted by others.

“Taking selfies does not necessarily mean that there is a psychological problem behind it, but in some cases it can be an unequivocal sign that something is not quite right”Molina wrote.

So parents have to educate their children on the proper use of mobile phones in risky situations and adults of all ages must use common sense when we feel the urge to brag with a spectacular photo in an extreme situation.

