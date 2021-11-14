‘Little Details’, with Denzel Washington, First Major Theatrical Production of 2021

LThe cinemas await the premiere, this February 26, of the film ‘Small details’, the first major production of 2021. The film has a spectacular cast, led by Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto. In the United States it has been a box office success.

Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Letor (nominated for a Golden Globe as best supporting actor) star in ‘Small details’, a police thriller written and directed by John lee hancock what in USA it has achieved the highest grossing in theaters since the pandemic began. Warner released it there simultaneously in theaters and on the platform HBO Max.

The ‘Little Details’ Argument

A serial killer has a whole city terrified. The sherrif Joe ‘Deke’ Deacon (Washington), sent on another matter from Kern County to Los angeles, is involved in the search for the criminal, under the command of Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), a quest in which disturbing echoes of his own past will come to light.

Many critics have placed her as a possible heir to films that are already classics of the cinema, such as ‘The silence of the lambs’ or ‘Seven’. On the one hand, the film tells the plot of the murder and, on the other, it insists on recounting how all the events affect the characters. Spectators will be able to give their verdict starting tomorrow.