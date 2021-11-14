life after Iron Man has the fate of villains

TO Robert Downey Jr. It was quite difficult for him to leave the Iron Man suit in the closet forever. Although Iron Man’s sacrifice at the end of Avengers: Endgame put the final finishing touch on the story of the hero who in 2008 had launched the Marvel Universe, there were quite a few twists and turns that framed the actor’s final goodbye to the character.

To such an extent that it is so, that even after having assured that there will be no going back, one cannot rule out that someday, somehow, in some story and for some (un) founded reason the superhero make his triumphant return dressed in a new outfit ready-to-wear roll-proof.

In fact, there are not few media that aim to bet on his return sooner or later. And ignoring the possibility of a no, they directly wonder how Marvel would plan the return of Tony Stark.



Robert Downey Jr. and the permanent enigma of his return to the Marvel Universe DISNEY CULTURE

At some point, it had even been speculated that Stark had some kind of presence in Black Widow, since the story was going to be located between what happened in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, a period of time in which Downey’s character was alive.

The suspicions had also intensified, because in several interviews, the actor preferred to keep the mystery.

With weapons well hung

In January in conversation with Extra Downey Jr. stated, “Yeah, anything could happen. As far as I’m concerned, I hung up my guns and I’m ready to let it go. I also think Marvel is on this journey right now and they’re testing a bunch of other things, and I’m excited for them to see how all of that goes. It is difficult to project. “

Finally, there was no such participation, and everything went back to zero, with uncertainty reigning around the future of the relationship between the actor and his Marvel character.



Late last year, Robert Downey Jr. advised that he was prepared to hang his guns. Photo Film Frame Captain america civil War © Marvel 2016

However, these days, Downey Jr. seems to turn his back on that possibility, and while others play their bets he has already set course for his new acting destiny, which will have him in the opposite role to the super hero called to save the world from the intentions and actions of the bad guys in the movie.

So did he know Deadline, which reported that the actor will be joining an HBO series adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer-winning historical spy novel, The Sympathizer, in which will be the protagonist as multiple villains.

A communist spy

According to what has been published by specialized media, Robert Downey Jr will star in a story that is a satire on the life of a French and Vietnamese communist spy during the end of the Vietnam War and his subsequent exile in the United States. The novel is simultaneously a spy story, an exploration of identity, and a story of love and friendship.

According to what was reported, the portal highlights Cinemascomics, the actor will play different roles, as he will play a congressman, a CIA agent and a Hollywood film director. For now the lead role and other roles in the ensemble have yet to be chosen.



Robert Downey Jr. will now be not one, but several villains, in The Sympathizer series. Photo Mark RALSTON / AFP

The series will be an A24 production, with Don McKellar, Tony-winning playwright for The Drowsy Chaperone, acting as co-host alongside the director of The Handmaiden, Park Chan-wook, who will also direct the series.

Meanwhile, for Robert Downey Jr. this is the second collaboration he shares with HBO. The actor recently produced the Perry Mason series, the success of which saw their bond renewed. HBO had also previously collaborated with A24 on the award-winning series Euphoria.

