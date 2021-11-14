Leonardo DiCaprio was rejected for Batman at the express request of this actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, an American actor, film producer, and environmentalist, was incredibly rejected from a highly regarded production because of his feud with an actor. DiCaprio He has received numerous awards including an Oscar, a BAFTA award, three Golden Globes and an award from the Screen Actors Guild.

Yes OK Leonardo He is a critically acclaimed and highly coveted actor because of his great talent, it seems that another actor does not think the same and this would be Christian Bale. It is so even though DiCaprio rejected several roles in superhero movies, the actor had been enthusiastic about the idea of ​​being part of the production of “Batman”, in the trilogy of: “Batman: The Dark Knight rises”. However, the actor was rejected for the film due to problems strictly related to the protagonist of the film.

Warner Bros studios wanted Leonardo Dicaprio to put himself in the shoes of Edward Nygma, “The Riddler” translated as “The Riddler”. For his part, the actor had really been interested in the proposal and would have even discussed the details with Warner Bros to become the villain of the third film of the trilogy of “Batman“from successful director Christopher Nolan.

Warner Bros interest in DiCaprio to be part of the trilogy of “Batman”It was because Leonardo he successfully played the leading role in “Inception”, translated as “The Origin.” In that production the protagonist of “Titanic” achieved box office of more than 825 million dollars. However, when the actor and protagonist of the new film “Batman”Christian Bale, he found out about it, completely opposed the idea and even threatened to leave the role damaging to DiCaprio.

Image: The House of El

Bale’s fundamentals are based on what according to him DiCaprio had “taken” several roles for example in “This Boy’s Life” and “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” for which Leonardo earned an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination for “Best Supporting Actor.” In addition to that, Bale had also competed for the role of “Jack Dawson” in “Titanic”, but director James Cameron did not want his protagonists to be English, so he decided to give it to DiCaprio the opportunity. Finally Christian was extremely enraged with the protagonist of “The Wolf of Wall Street” since when Bale had already been hired for “American Psycho” DiCaprio He moved some of his Hollywood friends to keep the role.