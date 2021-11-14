Leonardo DiCaprio was rejected for Batman at the express request of this actor

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
34

Leonardo DiCaprio, an American actor, film producer, and environmentalist, was incredibly rejected from a highly regarded production because of his feud with an actor. DiCaprio He has received numerous awards including an Oscar, a BAFTA award, three Golden Globes and an award from the Screen Actors Guild.

Yes OK Leonardo He is a critically acclaimed and highly coveted actor because of his great talent, it seems that another actor does not think the same and this would be Christian Bale. It is so even though DiCaprio rejected several roles in superhero movies, the actor had been enthusiastic about the idea of ​​being part of the production of “Batman”, in the trilogy of: “Batman: The Dark Knight rises”. However, the actor was rejected for the film due to problems strictly related to the protagonist of the film.

Topics

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here