Leonardo DiCaprio surprises with a message addressed to Ecuador for the Amazon: “tomorrow will make history”

“Indigenous peoples must decide the future of the Amazon.” With that phrase the American actor, Leonardo Dicaprio, headed a message addressed to Ecuador this Sunday, November 14, 2021.
Through a video disseminated on his Instagram account which he accompanied with a text, in which he highlights that “history will be made tomorrow” for the rights of indigenous people and nature, the famous activist referred to a hearing that will take place this Monday, November 15 before the Constitutional Court of Ecuador.
“We have a great opportunity to ensure #Indigenous Rights and #Rights of Nature. Tomorrow history will be made when a hearing is held before the Constitutional Court of Ecuador. for the first time in the heart of the Amazon, to recognize their legal right to make the final decision on any extractive project on their land, “DiCaprio celebrates in advance.
He added that “indigenous peoples need our support to back them up in this fight.” In that sense, the actor asks his followers to sign a letter addressed to the highest court of Ecuador, the Constitutional Court, to “demand that indigenous peoples have the last word on what happens in their ancestral territories of tropical forest.”
Last June, the actor expressed solidarity with the communities affected by the spill of April 7, 2020, on the banks of the Coca and Napo rivers in the Ecuadorian Amazon.
“The tireless struggle of indigenous communities for Justice in the Amazon now reaches the footsteps of the Constitutional Court of Ecuador with the opportunity to set a national precedent and reverse the lower court ruling that reinforced a decades-long legacy of impunity for Ecuador’s oil industry to contaminate the Amazon without consequence and, more importantly, without remedying the region’s fragile ecosystems or repairing the damage caused to indigenous communities, ”DiCaprio wrote at the time.
And he also mentioned that the Constitutional Court of Ecuador has a great opportunity to be an example throughout the world on respect for the rights of nature and indigenous communities.
“It is time to end impunity for the oil industry in the Amazon,” DiCaprio stressed.