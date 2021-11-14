Leonardo DiCaprio has an estimated net worth of $ 260 million

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates his 47th birthday this November 11.

The award-winning actor has been nominated for an Oscar Award seven times and was finally able to win it in 2016 for his performance in “The Revenant.”

The “Titanic” star has an estimated net worth of $ 260 million. This is how he built his career, spends his fortune, and advocates for the environment.

Leonardo DiCaprio is known for his performance in iconic films such as “Titanic,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and “The Revenant.”

REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

Source: IMDb

Source: ABC Oscars

DiCaprio has had a long acting career, beginning when he was a teenager. His first job was in a toy car commercial at age 14.

Pexels

Source: The New York Times, People

In his youth, DiCaprio worked primarily on the small screen. He appeared in several series, such as “The Outsiders,” “Roseanne” and “Parenthood.”

Paramount Television

Source: IMDb

DiCaprio’s first film role was in a direct-to-DVD movie titled “Critters 3,” in which aliens terrorize a city.

Source: Entertainment Tonight

DiCaprio played a recurring character on “Growing Pains” from 1991 to 1992. He played Luke Brower, a displaced boy, on the hit show.

ABC

Source: IMDb

In his first interviews, the young actor joked and called himself the “class clown.” In one of them he said that his motto should be “sarcastic idiot.”

Ho New / Reuters

Source: justdenise via YouTube

He also said that he used to call fans who sent him letters. “It’s a lot of fun making them a little happy,” DiCaprio said. “I like that”.

REUTERS / Ralph Orlowski ROR / JOH / CRB

Source: justdenise via YouTube

Robert DeNiro asked DiCaprio to play his stepson in the movie “This Boy’s Life.” His role as Tobias Wolff launched his career on the big screen.

Source: IMDb, People

Then his performance in “Who Does Gilbert Grape Love?” catapulted him to movie stardom

Source: IMDb, People

Then he starred in “Romeo + Juliet” …

… And later “Titanic”, which also became an iconic moment in his career

Throughout his journey to the top, DiCaprio remained a young prankster who took his mother to multiple award shows; although he has a long romantic history

Reuters

His first public relationship was reportedly in 1994 with supermodel Bridget Hall.

Jeff Vespa – © WireImage.com

Source: Harper’s Bazaar

He subsequently dated various models, actresses, and members of high society until 2000, when he began dating Gisele Bündchen.

Mike Blake / Reuters

Source: Harper’s Bazaar, E!

He dated Bündchen until 2005 and then was with model Bar Refaeli on and off until 2011

REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson

Source: Harper’s Bazaar

His most recent romance is with actress Camila Morrone

REUTERS / Eric Gaillard

Source: Insider

In 2016, DiCaprio won a best actor Oscar for his role in “The Revenant.”

Source: IMDb

Before his victory, he was nominated five times. Currently, he has received seven award nominations, including those for 2016 and the most recent in 2020.

Sony Pictures

Source: IMDb

DiCaprio was the highest-paid male Oscar nominee in 2016. He was paid upfront for “The Revenant” and was still paid for his older films. In total, he was estimated to have earned $ 29 million from June 2014 to June 2015.

REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

Source: Forbes

One of those old movies is “Titanic.” DiCaprio was paid a base salary of $ 2.5 million, but he also negotiated a percentage of his income. He made an estimated total of $ 40 million from the tape.

Paramount Pictures

Source: Celebrity Net Worth

Today, the movie star is estimated to have a net worth of $ 260 million.

Paramount Pictures

Source: Celebrity Net Worth

Leo has much more than an award-winning acting career. He started the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998, shortly after “Titanic.”

REUTERS / Carlo Allegri

Source: Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation

The foundation finances projects, awards grants and supports different organizations, all in the name of building “the long-term health and well-being of all the inhabitants of the Earth.”

REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

Source: Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation

The mission includes a dedication to efforts that will build “climate resilience”, support indigenous rights, stimulate grassroots environmentalism through media and technology, and so on.

REUTERS / Carlo Allegri

Source: Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation

In 2017, the environmental activist became an investor in the plant-based meat company Beyond Meat

Leanna Garfield / Business Insider

Source: Beyond Meat, Fortune

The actor also invested his money in real estate. In 1998, he bought a home in Malibu for $ 1.6 million. In 2017, he put it on the market for $ 10.95 million, but then he rented it out.

Google maps

Source: Architectural Digest

After a trip to Belize in the mid-2000s, DiCaprio fell in love with the area. He told The New York Times that “it was like heaven on earth.”

Google maps

Source: The New York Times

He said he bought an island off the coast for $ 1.75 million and started working at the Blackadore Caye eco-resort, a restorative island.

Denniston International Architects & Planners Ltd.

Source: Business Insider, The New York Times

Celebrity Net Worth estimates the star’s entire real estate portfolio is worth more than $ 100 million

Paramount

Source: Celebrity Net Worth

DiCaprio has many big-name movies in his filmography, but he still has many more to come, including a Martin Scorsese-directed biopic about US President Theodore Roosevelt.

REUTERS / Regis Duvignau

Source: IMDb

NOW READ: Here’s how Kim Kardashian West built her $ 780 million empire

ALSO READ: How Michael Jordan, the First Billionaire Athlete, Earns and Spends His $ 2.1 Billion Fortune

Discover more stories at Business Insider Mexico

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Youtube

NOW GO: