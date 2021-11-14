Learning human medicine through virtual reality is now possible in Mexico

In order to train world-class professionals and avoid school dropouts due to current sanitary conditions, they implement this initiative in the country

Lucero Natarén / Aquínoticias

In order to train world-class professionals and prevent school dropouts among human medicine students, Smartraining, a company specialized in empowering education through technology, implemented in Mexico the first virtual hospital that works with virtual reality simulators, generating a Fully digital environment adapted to any medical environment where students can have an immersive experience with application for practice as well as for the real world.

This technology, in addition to reducing student dropout, will promote the retention of concepts and speed up the speed and effectiveness of the training process, in addition to reducing the risk in real patients and obtaining greater dexterity in the implementation, since this method allows the repetition of homework when student fails.

In Latin America, the Virtual Hospital program has already been successfully implemented in Chile with renowned universities, such as the Department of Rural Workers University (DUOC) of the Catholic University of Chile, the University of Concepción and the University of Los Andes. The company aims to implement this program in the main Medical Schools of Mexico with the goal of producing world-class medical professionals.

It should be noted that this initiative includes environments for the training of future health professionals, such as dental box, clinical laboratory, radiotherapy, pediatrics, emergencies, nuclear medicine, nursing care planning, nursing care in patients with specific conditions, maternity, among others.