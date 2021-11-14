Cameron Diaz: late motherhood is possible | Special

Cameron Diaz has shown how late motherhood has its benefits And above all, it has given hope to those women who still think of conceiving after 40 years, because although it is complicated, it is not impossible and proof of this is the film actress herself who at 47 years old became a mother.

It was in December 2019 when Raddix Madden came into the lives of Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, the first-born for both artists, and although the protagonist of the film Crazy about Mary has not spoken much of the subject, a source close to it said that she was trying for a long time to get pregnant.

And after several attempts and treatments, Cameron Diaz finally became a mother at 47 years oldPrior to this big announcement, she managed to make her pregnancy go unnoticed since she announced her retirement from Hollywood movies long ago to dedicate her time to her family.

Late motherhood

In recent years, more and more cases of late motherhood, which is defined as the pregnancy after 35 yearsSome even in their 40s, but Cameron Diaz revolutionized the concept by conceiving his firstborn at 47 years of age, giving new hope to those who had abandoned their attempts to be mothers after 40.

And is that many women decide to postpone motherhood because they first dedicate time to themselves and other personal projects, but also, some cases of late motherhood are due to fertility problems that make the task a little more complicated.

The retitus and pregnancy

Cameron Diaz announced his retirement from cinema in 2018 and the last time he was seen in public was during the Entertainment Weekly magazine party, which took place in February 2019, in this celebration the American actress met with the cast of the film My Best Friend’s Wedding to celebrate his 25 years.

After that he led a more private life And with the arrival of the little Raddix Madden she felt the need to make her life even more private, since since she and her husband reported the arrival of the little girl, they also announced that they would not upload photos and that they would not give more details.

From the little that Cameron Diaz has declared is that she is enjoying this new facet of being a mother very much, she said that she is very happy and grateful for this opportunity in life and that in her 49 years that she has, being a mother is the best thing what has happened to him in life.

“I love being a mother. It is the best part of my life. I am very grateful and happy, it is the best thing that has happened to me in life. I am very lucky to have done it with Benji, we are having a great time, ”said actress Cameron Diaz.

Finally, she has joked about her late pregnancy since she said, now she will have to live to be 107 years old, and although that does not seem to worry her in the least, what is true is that she enjoys her motherhood, as she said, having a late pregnancy is something you choose because you really want it.

