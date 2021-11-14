Kylie Jenner pregnant: showed on Instagram what her luxurious baby room will be like | Famous

The American businesswoman announced through social networks her second pregnancy with Travis Scott, on September 7, 2021, and she did it with a video that already has more than 24 million likes on Instagram.
In the publication you can see the moment in which Kylie shows the pregnancy test to her partner and later they are going to have an ultrasound, in which the baby’s heart can be heard.
Kylie Jenner prepares for the arrival of her baby
When it was her first pregnancy, the model decided to stay away from the public eye and hide her pregnancy. Her daughter Stormi was born in February 2018 and until then she shared her motherhood with the world. However, with this baby he has decided to show some moments.
On October 21, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan showed through her stories on Instagram the room of her second child. The videos show that the room is still under construction, but some details can be appreciated.
The walls appear to be made of wood, there are some shelves and a small staircase that leads to an area with arches and circular windows, so some followers believe that it will resemble a ship.
The influencer has not revealed the gender of her little one, but many fans believe that they will be a boy because of two images she shared.
At the end of September, for the launch of her baby brand Kylie Baby, the businesswoman posted an image with Stormi wrapped in a blue robe. On the other hand, in October he showed a photo to his Instagram stories where he is getting into a car and added the phrase “Baby Blues.”
According to ‘People’ magazine, the 24-year-old is very happy preparing a baby shower for December. Also, in an interview for ‘Elle’, Kylie talked about her experience as a mom and told pregnant women to “take one day at a time.”
Motherhood really feels like something I was always destined to do. Seeing Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years.
With the pregnancy of Kylie Jenner, this is how the clan of Kardashian moms and their children is formed