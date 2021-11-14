Kirsten Dunst touched on the pay gap with Tobey Maguire in the Spider-Man trilogy

“It was extreme”. With those words, Kirsten dunst defined the salary difference that remained with Toby Maguire during the trilogy of Spider Manby director Sam Raimi. The actress addressed the issue in an interview published this Friday by The Independent. There, Dunst explained that despite having put the body of Mary Jane Watson, the female protagonist of the three films, he did not feel that status reflected when he compared his salary with that of his co-star.

“The salary disparity between Tobey and I was very extreme,” said the actress. And he revealed that at that time, he did not think about making any kind of claim, because it was natural for male stars to charge much more than their female colleagues.

“I didn’t even think about it. I guess I thought it was okay, because Tobey was the one who played Spider-Man. “he explained. And I add: “But do you know who was on the cover of the second Spider-Man poster? He and I”.

The actress avoided giving numbers and percentages. And although some American media contacted Dunst’s representatives to find out the figure that the actress charged, they had no response. Yes it is known that Maguire billed $ 4 million for donning the superhero costume for the first movie. Given the success of the film, as reported at the time Variety, the actor signed a $ 17.5 million contract for the first sequel.

As early as 2017, Dunst had addressed the issue of the pay gap that exists between actors and actresses. At the time, he told Variety: “Since I was young, I thought: They pay me a lot of money for the Spider-Man movies! ‘ But definitely the men got paid more. “

Although it is a problem that has existed since Hollywood is Hollywood, a new breed of actresses has been in charge, in recent years, of making it visible. Jennifer Lawrence wrote an open letter afterand a Sony hack will reveal that being the face of a franchise had charged less than his peers from American Scandal (Christian Bale and Jeremy Renner), and where she revealed to be angry with herself for not negotiating better not to be seen as “difficult” or “spoiled.”

Continue reading the story

Another resounding scandal was the one that directly confronted the realities of two high-profile actors: on the one hand Mark Wahlberg, a typical figure at the box office, and on the other a Michelle Williams, a critical favorite, nominated for an Oscar and with a major role in the film All the Money in the World by Ridley Scott.

The conflict arose when they had to film scenes of the film again to replace Kevin Spacey, for which Wahlberg collected $ 1.5 million, while Williams received a paltry $ 1,000. In any case, it was already starting from a great difference in salaries: 5 million him; $ 625,000 her. Media pressure involved, Wahlberg finally donated his cachet to the Time’s Up initiative. Another of the most popular stars, Natalie Portman, denounced, in turn, having charged three times less than Ashton Kutcher for starring in the comedy Friends with benefits.

In 2018, in turn, it became clear that the situation on the small screen was not very different, when it was revealed that Claire foy, who played Queen Elizabeth in the first seasons of the series The Crown, he received substantially less than his co-star Matt Smith. After one of the producers “escaped” mentioning the difference in salaries in a press panel in Israel, various cultural publications echoed and the networks ignited with indignation.

When asked about this issue, series producers Suzanne Mackie and Andy Harries argued that the fact that Smith had a higher salary was due to his fame, acquired thanks to Doctor Who. Right there they assured that this was not going to happen again in the following seasons, since in the future “no one should charge more than the Queen.” However, Foy was not the one who benefited from that decision, since the role of Isabel II was in the hands of Olivia Colman.